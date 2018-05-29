Vivo X21 top features to know: Under-display fingerprint sensor, AI camera, and more

Related Articles
Vivo X21 with an under-screen fingerprint sensor has been launched in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 35,990 and is exclusive to Flipkart. The sale will debut today with attractive launch offers from the retailer and partners. Having said that, we have come up with the top features of the Vivo X21 here to let you know what all you get from this package except for its specifications.
Under-screen display sensor technology
The X21 comes with an under-screen fingerprint sensor. It is the successor to the X20 Plus unveiled at the CES 2018 tech show featuring a Synaptics under-display fingerprint sensor. This is also the first under-display fingerprint sensor smartphone to be launched in India. This sensor is positioned between the OLED glass layer and OLED light-emitting unit. The display has a special coating, which does not affect the fingerprint scanning technology.
AI camera capabilities
The latest X series smartphone from Vivo features a dual-camera setup at its rear. This module comprises a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with PDAF and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor with AI Beautification, which recognizes skin color and gender of the subject and ambient light conditions. There is AI scene camera to detect the type of environment automatically such as night, backlight, etc. It can also identify the contents of a photo such as flowers, food, people and more.
Face Wake
The facial recognition feature in the X21 is called Face Wake. It works with 3D depth of focus. It is touted to automatically detect 1024 facial features. The IR fill light is said to be used unlock the device with this feature at night.
Deep Field Sound technology
Vivo X21 comes with Deep Field sound technology, which is created by the acoustic team at Vivo using audio algorithms. This technology uses six environmental sounds and three major sound features such as clear voice, subwoofer bass and panoramic surround. The device will ship with the flagship headphones rendering a good audio quality.
FunTouch OS 4.0
The Vivo X21 will be launched with the FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. There are many features such as an AI digital assistant, EasyShare, Memories, search photo by text, and security features.