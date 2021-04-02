Vivo X60 Vs X60 Pro: Which One Is The Best For You?

Design- Vivo X60 & X60 Pro Looks Striking & Offers Best-In-Class Ergonomics

One look at the new vivo X60 and the X60 Pro is enough to tell that these are the best-looking smartphones in their respective price brackets. The premium build quality is complemented by good ergonomics, something hard to find on top-end and value flagship smartphones. For instance, the Mi 10 5G and the Asus ROG Phone 5 are two similarly priced handsets that are not one-hand friendly due to their massive displays and metal-glass bodies that weigh over 200 grams.

In comparison, both the X60 and the X60 Pro maintain excellent ergonomics without compromising the looks, features, and performance. The X60 is a mere 7.36mm thick and weighs only 176g despite carrying a big display. It is the sleekest smartphone in the value flagship category and comes across as an ideal handset for anyone who prefers lightweight and sleek devices. The X60 Pro also aces the ergonomics with its 7.59mm sleek body that weighs 177g.

Both the smartphones feature an AG glass back with a smooth satin finish. It feels amazing to touch, ensures good in-hand grip, and also stays smudge-free. The X60 and the X60 Pro are available in two striking color variants- Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black. Both the color variants have a two-tone gradient finish back panel that looks exquisite.

Display- Fluid 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED Display

I am glad vivo hasn't cut any major corners on the display front. Both the X60 and the X60 Pro boast 6.56-inch AMOLED screens with FHD+ resolution. The OLED panels have a contrast ratio of up to 6,000,000:1 and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. As both the devices support full coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut and are also HDR10+ certified, they offer one of the most immersive viewing experiences during multimedia playback and gameplay. The only difference here is the display design. While the X60 Pro flaunts a flexible curved panel, the X60 sports a flat AMOLED display.

The screens on both devices feel extremely fluid, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch-sampling rate. The fluid touch response makes the UI feel buttery fluid and also allows for higher refresh rate gameplay. The gameplay on both devices is further enhanced by features such as local tone mapping, color enhancement, memory color protection, and detail sharpening to optimize rendering effects.

Overall, these are the best displays on offer in their respective price-points, especially the X60 which comes at starting price of Rs. 37,990.

Vivo X60 Cameras- Excellent All-Round Cameras For Avid Photographers

Vivo has roped in the camera expert- Zeiss to tune the cameras on the X60-series handsets. The smartphones feature Zeiss-optimized cameras that capture stunning pictures in both daylight and lowlight. The X60 flaunts a triple-lens camera comprising a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor. The 48MP OIS-enabled sensor has a wide f/1.79 aperture that allows for better light intake to create well-lit pictures with plenty of details and a wide dynamic range. The primary camera also allows for 20x digital zoom.

The 48MP primary sensor is accompanied by a 13MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens that captures excellent landscape shots. The third lens in the camera array is another 13MP 2x sensor to take care of depth-sensing. A bigger depth-sensor means you get crisper portraits with a pleasing bokeh effect. For selfies, the X60 flaunts a massive 32MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone offers various camera modes that can help you create some excellent results. These include- Supermoon, Astro mode, Slow shutter, Pro mode, Pro sports, 48MP high-res. mode and time-lapse.

Vivo X60 Pro Aces The Daylight & Night-Time Photography

The X60 Pro also has a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP portrait lens. The primary sensor on the X60 Pro has an even wider aperture- f/1.48 (widest ever on a smartphone) and even gets the vivo's gimbal stabilization. It allows for 16% more light intake as compared to f/1.6 sensors for well-light pictures with better details and a wider dynamic range. The other lenses have the same specifications and functionality.

Overall, both smartphones offer excellent camera hardware and real-life performance. The X60 would be our top recommended camera smartphone in the sub-40K price bracket. You can check out some camera samples in this gallery shot on both smartphones.

Hardware- Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 & 8GB/12GB RAM Options

I haven't experienced any lags or performance slowdown on the vivo X-series handsets, not even once. Both the smartphones are powered by the 3.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with ample RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options. Based on the 7 nm process, the 5G chipset has Adreno 650 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. Games like COD Mobile and Asphalt 9 runs smoothly without any frame drops on both devices.

Moving on, both the devices have what vivo calls ‘Virtual RAM' which further helps in ensuring a smooth multitasking performance. Available on all three vivo X-series smartphones, the virtual RAM uses algorithms to call part of the storage space to achieve a "+3GB" RAM effect for a better overall multitasking experience.

While we don't have any speed metrics for extra 3GB virtual RAM, I can assure you that both the X60 and the X60 Pro feel snappier than the rivals in their respective price-brackets, especially the X60 that brings a flagship performance in under Rs. 40,000.

You can purchase the vivo X60 in two RAM-ROM variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The X60 Pro is available in the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Android 11 Out-Of-The-Box

As far as the software is concerned, both the handsets run the latest Android 11 out-of-the-box. vivo's in-house FunTouch OS has evolved to the point where it can easily take on any custom Android skin in terms of UI performance, ease-of-use, and features. The current version- FunTouch OS 11.1 is full of useful software features, feels very intuitive, and offers deep-level customization to let you make the most out of an Android ecosystem. I haven't experienced any app crashes, UI lags, or OS performance issues on both devices so far. Everything seems fluid and responsive.

Battery Capacity And Charging Speed

Despite measuring a mere 7.36mm in thickness, the X60 packs in a modest 4,300mAh battery cell that's surprisingly long-lasting in real-life tests. The smartphone easily lasts for more than a day on moderate to heavy usage. The X60's battery has an excellent standby time and recharges from flat to 100% in around 75 minutes, thanks to the 33W fast-charger in the box.

As far as the X60 Pro is concerned, the smartphone draws power from a slightly smaller 4,200mAh battery cell but it also lasts for a day and even more in some cases on one full charge. The X60 Pro comes equipped with a 33W fast-charger in the box.

Which One Should You Buy?

There's a noticeable price difference between the two smartphones which cannot be ignored if you are tight on the budget. If you are looking for a value flagship smartphone (Sub-40K Price) that doesn't compromise on the design, battery life, and performance, the X60 will prove to be an excellent buy. The handset brings excellent cameras (backed by Zeiss Optics), fluid 120Hz AMOLED display, flagship SD870 SoC and a design that puts the rivals to shame. And if you fancy a curved display and gimbal stabilization on your handset, the X60 Pro will serve you better.

The X60 starts at Rs. 37,990 for 8GB+128GB variant, whereas the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 41,990. The X60 Pro is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the lone 12GB+256GB variant.