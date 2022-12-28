Vivo X80 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Design, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Vivo X80 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro Android smartphones launched earlier this year. Although their successors have already been confirmed, the latest editions of both phones are yet to land on Indian shores, and would most certainly carry a higher price tag. These are flagship-grade mobile phones with premium hardware. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

The Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen. The display has a resolution of 3200 X 1440 pixels, a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The OnePlus 10 Pro gets a curved 6.7-inch 10-bit LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Both smartphones have top-end 2K resolution displays and are quite matched in terms of specifications.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Performance

Both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. The octa-core SoC offers stable performance even when using heavy apps and demanding game titles such as BGMI, Apex legends, and COD Mobile.

The Vivo X80 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro get LPDDR 5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. However, the Vivo smartphone packs 12GB RAM, while the OnePlus phone has 8GB of RAM. This means the Vivo X80 Pro should be able to reliably handle several apps running in the background.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Cameras

Vivo has always embedded premium imaging equipment in its smartphones and OnePlus too packs high-end lenses. The Vivo X80 Pro features a 50MP Samsung GNV primary sensor with f/1.57 aperture, a 48MP secondary ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX598 sensor and f/2.2 aperture, a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, gimbal, and an 8MP periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, f/3.4 aperture, 60x super zoom, Laser autofocus, ZEISS optics, and V1+ chip. There is a 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a second-generation Hasselblad camera system. It features a custom-made 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor capable of recording videos up to 4K at 120FPS or 8K at 24FPS. The main camera is OIS enabled and supports phase detection autofocus. It is supported by a new 50MP fixed-focus 150-degree wide-angle camera (Samsung ISOCELL JN1) capable of recording videos up to 4k 30FPS. The third lens in the system is an 8MP OIS-enabled telephoto sensor (OmniVision OV08A10) offering a 3.3× optical zoom. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Battery

The Vivo X80 Pro draws power from a 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and support for 50W wireless fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X80 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

Both smartphones are undoubtedly two well-equipped flagship Android smartphones. They have large batteries, premium 2K displays, and a powerful chipset which is coupled with ample RAM. Do read our detailed review of the Vivo X80 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro where we dive deep into the specifications and features.

The Vivo X80 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is currently selling for ₹79,999 on Flipkart, while the 8GB+128GB OnePlus 10 Pro is currently available for ₹66,999 on Amazon India.

