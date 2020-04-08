ENGLISH

    Vodafone Offering Recharge Facility Via Missed Call And SMS In Haryana

    Vodafone has come up with another offer for its customers in Haryana. This offer is specially designed for 2G customers in Haryana. This was launched after the telco introduced special offers for 4G customers.

    Vodafone Offering Recharge Facility Via Missed Call And SMS In Haryana

     

    The telco is offering SMS and message benefit to its users. So its feature phone users can recharge through the messages and a missed call.

    "Vodafone Idea customer service teams are also creating awareness among customers on accessing and taking the benefit of digital platforms through video links, GIFs, dockets that explain the process for undertaking recharge and effecting bill payments," the company said in a statement.

    Vodafone said the whole process of recharge has been listed on the Vodafone's and My Idea application. In fact, the telco allows you to recharge through digital wallets such as Paytm and Amazon Pay. The company has given a list of some steps which help you to recharge the numbers. The company has tied up with SBI, ICICI, Axis, Kotak, and Indus Bank.

    Quick Recharge through SMS

    • SMS Format: Stopup Userid MPIN VODAFONE/IDEA 10 digit Mob No AmountSBI Bank users can send messages 9223440000 by typing StopupUser idMPINVodafone/Idea 10 digit Mob NoAmount.
    • ICICI bank can send SMS to 9222208888 by using MTOPUP Idea /Vodafone10 digit Mob NoAmountLast 6 digits of Bank account.
    • Similarly, Axis Bank: SMS to 9717000002 / 5676782 by using MOBILE10 digit mobile numberIdea/VodafoneAmountlast 6 digits of a bank account.
    • Kotak Bank users can send messages to 9971056767 / 5676788 and they have type REC10 digit Mob Vodafone/Idea AmountLast 4 digits of Bank account.
    • Lastly, IndusInd Bank customers can send messages 9212299955 and they have type MOB10 digit Mob No Vodafone /Idea AmountLast four digits of Debit card.

    Recharge through SMS and Missed call

    • Step 1: SMS: ACT VODAFONE/IDEALast 5 digits of Bank Acc
    • Step 2: SMS: FAV98XXXXXXXXAmount
    • Step 3: Confirm your recharge by giving a missed call to 7308080808

    Read More About: vodafone
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 23:19 [IST]
    X