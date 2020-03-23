Just In
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Apple iPhones Available On Offers
Amazon is back with fantastic offers on a wide range of iPhones, including the iPhone 11 under Amazon Fab Phone Fest Offers scheme. Under this deal, users can get their favorite iPhone at a much cheaper price. Under the Amazon Fab Phone Fest Offers, users can get deals on iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR. Here are some of the details on the iPhones, which are under offer on Amazon Fab Phone Fest.
Apple iPhone 11
If you want to buy a new iPhone with state-of-the-art hardware and modern specifications, the iPhone 11 is the device to get. It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset and has a dual-camera setup at the back and does support features like IP68 rating and wireless charging.
Apple iPhone XR
If you want to spend less than Rs. 50,000, and still want an iPhone with features like Face ID, wireless charging, then the iPhone XR is the device to get.
Apple iPhone 8
If you want a super compact iPhone and does not care about features like FaceID, then the iPhone 8 is the device to get. It has an old-school Touch-ID, which is fast and accurate as well.
Apple iPhone XS
If you want a full-blown iPhone with a compact form-factor, then the iPhone XS is the model that you should get. Powered by the A12 Bionic, it is still powerful and can easily last for the next few years without any issue.
Apple iPhone XS MAX
The Apple iPhone XS MAX is a slightly bigger variant of the iPhone XS with a big battery and a big screen. If you want a modern iPhone under Rs. 1,00,000, then the iPhone XS MAX is the device that you should consider.
