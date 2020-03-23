ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Apple iPhones Available On Offers

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with fantastic offers on a wide range of iPhones, including the iPhone 11 under Amazon Fab Phone Fest Offers scheme. Under this deal, users can get their favorite iPhone at a much cheaper price. Under the Amazon Fab Phone Fest Offers, users can get deals on iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR. Here are some of the details on the iPhones, which are under offer on Amazon Fab Phone Fest.

    Apple iPhone 11
     

    Apple iPhone 11

    If you want to buy a new iPhone with state-of-the-art hardware and modern specifications, the iPhone 11 is the device to get. It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset and has a dual-camera setup at the back and does support features like IP68 rating and wireless charging.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    If you want to spend less than Rs. 50,000, and still want an iPhone with features like Face ID, wireless charging, then the iPhone XR is the device to get.

    Apple iPhone 8

    Apple iPhone 8

    If you want a super compact iPhone and does not care about features like FaceID, then the iPhone 8 is the device to get. It has an old-school Touch-ID, which is fast and accurate as well.

    Apple iPhone XS
     

    Apple iPhone XS

    If you want a full-blown iPhone with a compact form-factor, then the iPhone XS is the model that you should get. Powered by the A12 Bionic, it is still powerful and can easily last for the next few years without any issue.

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    The Apple iPhone XS MAX is a slightly bigger variant of the iPhone XS with a big battery and a big screen. If you want a modern iPhone under Rs. 1,00,000, then the iPhone XS MAX is the device that you should consider.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 18:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X