Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Apple iPhones Available On Offers

Apple iPhone 11

If you want to buy a new iPhone with state-of-the-art hardware and modern specifications, the iPhone 11 is the device to get. It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset and has a dual-camera setup at the back and does support features like IP68 rating and wireless charging.

Apple iPhone XR

If you want to spend less than Rs. 50,000, and still want an iPhone with features like Face ID, wireless charging, then the iPhone XR is the device to get.

Apple iPhone 8

If you want a super compact iPhone and does not care about features like FaceID, then the iPhone 8 is the device to get. It has an old-school Touch-ID, which is fast and accurate as well.

Apple iPhone XS

If you want a full-blown iPhone with a compact form-factor, then the iPhone XS is the model that you should get. Powered by the A12 Bionic, it is still powerful and can easily last for the next few years without any issue.

Apple iPhone XS MAX

The Apple iPhone XS MAX is a slightly bigger variant of the iPhone XS with a big battery and a big screen. If you want a modern iPhone under Rs. 1,00,000, then the iPhone XS MAX is the device that you should consider.