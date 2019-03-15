Water resistant smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Accidental spills and splashes over smartphones become a matter of concern for users, as their devices stop functioning aftermath. To avoid such circumstances, they have to depend on only high-end handsets which some users entertain. While some find it an expensive deal. As a matter of concern, our makers have been working on this issue.

And now, they have been launching budget-friendly devices which can withstand water-damages efficiently. Recently, there has been quite many inclusion of such devices in the Indian market. For details, take a look at the list of these devices(under Rs. 15,000) below.

Some of these devices come with an IP68 rating which can easily sustain enough dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes. While a couple of other handsets come with P2i's patented pulsed plasma deposition process that offers a tough nano coat. With such a coating, your device will be efficiently protected against humidity, everyday splashes, and spills.

Also, this technology will intensify the durability of the device by reducing the risk of liquid damage. However, our makers don't guarantee full water-resistance in such devices. So, users are hereby required to take extra precaution while using smartphones. It is arguably assumed our makers might introduce some better coating which can offer more resistance to water or any other liquid matter.

Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G6 Plus Best Price of Moto G6 Plus

Key specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Motorola Moto G6

Key specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 64GB Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 LG Q7 Best Price of LG Q7

Key specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision, 442ppi Display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging LG Q Stylus Best Price of LG Q Stylus

Key specs

6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery