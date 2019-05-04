Week 18, 2019 launch round-up: Vivo Z3x, OPPO A1k, Nubia Red Magic 3, OPPO F11 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Products such as Vivo Z3x, OPPO A1k, Nubia Red Magic 3, and more- are the ones that have been creating a buzz among users since the last week. It is more than fair enough to declare these phones along with other gadgets to be the most trending in this closing week 18. The reason which makes these wares popular is due to their unique attributes- which greatly excel over a couple of other OEMs. Hence, we take this pledge to introduce before you a list of these merchandises at the bottom.

The enlisted devices sport Full HD+ display with stupendous resolution capacity, which takes a cinematic view to the next level. These handsets also run the latest OS(Pie) which is topped by the phones' own customization- which will offer wrinkle-free user-experience.

This OS has features like Game Turbo and System Turbo, that can be a plus factor which enables smooth gaming experience. Besides these phones come with a durable battery set up with quick charging, great camera, powerful chipset, and more. While you can go with a few gadgets which have been included in the list.

You can pick some wireless earbuds which can provide up to three hours of talk time or playtime. These wares come with 300mAh battery that enables charging of the buds thrice, which adds more and more power. You can also go with LED Smart bulbs which has a capacity to flip among 16 million colors, which as a result can change the inner environment of your homes a lot pleasing and appealing. For further valid specifications, take a look at the list.

Stuffcool Stuffbuds True Wireless Earbuds Key Specs

Driver size : 8mm

Bluetooth version : 5.0

Working range : 8 to 10 m

Battery capacity: 40 mAh x 2 (stuffbuds); Charging dock :300mAh

Play time : 2.5 hours; Standby time : 120 hours

Charging time : 1.5 hours for stuffbuds, about 3 hours for charging dock Vivo Z3x Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Key Specs

With seriously fast wireless speeds of up to 3 Gbps, the AX4 lets families simultaneously stream 4K movies on multiple devices, video chat with friends, and operate smart cameras and other gadgets without network congestion or lag.

Experience the future of WiFi with next-generation 802.11ax (WiFi 6) technology, designed to handle the increasing demand for wireless connectivity in every part of people's lives.

High-power WiFi 6 for better coverage of small to medium homes with 20-30 devices.

NETGEAR's dual-core processor enables smooth, bufferless 4K Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video streaming and online gaming for the latest smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Connect more wired devices to your network with the five gigabit ports, which provide faster file transfers and uninterrupted connections while better balancing your network traffic.

Securely access your router anytime and anywhere with the free and easy-to-use Nighthawk app for smartphones and tablets.

Backwards-compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi technologies, the RAX40 supports all your existing WiFi devices Nighthawk AX8 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Key Specs

Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router. Leading the New Era of WiFi with ultra-fast speeds up to 6 Gbps.

MU-MIMO and uplink & downlink OFDMA substantially improves network capacity and efficiency .

160MHz channel support allow for Gigabit WiFi speeds for compatible mobile devices and laptops.

Use the six (6) Gigabit ports to connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections.

Multi-Gig internet support with Gigabit Ethernet port aggregation. boAt Rockerz 450 Key Specs

Bass boosted technology infused with the bass enhancer technology, your favorite tunes can be modified to pump out serious bass

LED lit earpieces - bring forth the coolness factor in your audio technology, the ear cups on the rockerz 640 are led lit to indicate Bluetooth pairing mode, power status and add to your chill vibes

Ergonomically lightweight with comfort fit: flexi headband, plush material the boAt rockerz 640 are designed to be lightweight and highly portable with foldable ear cups

High definition immersive audio immerse yourself in the music with signature boAt audio that creates an aura of high definition sound, brings out the richness in your audio experience

12 hours of audio excellence never let low battery issues ruin your vibes anymore plug into the ecstatic sound of the rockerz 640 that provides audio playback for upto 12 hours OPPO A1k Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nubia Red Magic 3 Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery