TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Sole Agenda Of Eliminating Right Wing How PFI Became India’s Most Radical Outfit
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR — Highlights
- Hyundai Venue Registers 2000 Bookings On Day One
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Might Happen In The Coming Weeks
- 3 Tips To Get The Lowest Interest Rate On Personal Loans
- Setters Movie Review
- People Can Get Instant 6 Pack Abs!
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
Week 18, 2019 launch round-up: Vivo Z3x, OPPO A1k, Nubia Red Magic 3, OPPO F11 Pro and more
Products such as Vivo Z3x, OPPO A1k, Nubia Red Magic 3, and more- are the ones that have been creating a buzz among users since the last week. It is more than fair enough to declare these phones along with other gadgets to be the most trending in this closing week 18. The reason which makes these wares popular is due to their unique attributes- which greatly excel over a couple of other OEMs. Hence, we take this pledge to introduce before you a list of these merchandises at the bottom.
The enlisted devices sport Full HD+ display with stupendous resolution capacity, which takes a cinematic view to the next level. These handsets also run the latest OS(Pie) which is topped by the phones' own customization- which will offer wrinkle-free user-experience.
This OS has features like Game Turbo and System Turbo, that can be a plus factor which enables smooth gaming experience. Besides these phones come with a durable battery set up with quick charging, great camera, powerful chipset, and more. While you can go with a few gadgets which have been included in the list.
You can pick some wireless earbuds which can provide up to three hours of talk time or playtime. These wares come with 300mAh battery that enables charging of the buds thrice, which adds more and more power. You can also go with LED Smart bulbs which has a capacity to flip among 16 million colors, which as a result can change the inner environment of your homes a lot pleasing and appealing. For further valid specifications, take a look at the list.
Stuffcool Stuffbuds True Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- Driver size : 8mm
- Bluetooth version : 5.0
- Working range : 8 to 10 m
- Battery capacity: 40 mAh x 2 (stuffbuds); Charging dock :300mAh
- Play time : 2.5 hours; Standby time : 120 hours
- Charging time : 1.5 hours for stuffbuds, about 3 hours for charging dock
Vivo Z3x
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4
Key Specs
- With seriously fast wireless speeds of up to 3 Gbps, the AX4 lets families simultaneously stream 4K movies on multiple devices, video chat with friends, and operate smart cameras and other gadgets without network congestion or lag.
- Experience the future of WiFi with next-generation 802.11ax (WiFi 6) technology, designed to handle the increasing demand for wireless connectivity in every part of people's lives.
- High-power WiFi 6 for better coverage of small to medium homes with 20-30 devices.
- NETGEAR's dual-core processor enables smooth, bufferless 4K Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video streaming and online gaming for the latest smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.
- Connect more wired devices to your network with the five gigabit ports, which provide faster file transfers and uninterrupted connections while better balancing your network traffic.
- Securely access your router anytime and anywhere with the free and easy-to-use Nighthawk app for smartphones and tablets.
- Backwards-compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi technologies, the RAX40 supports all your existing WiFi devices
Nighthawk AX8 tri-band Wi-Fi 6
Key Specs
- Next-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router. Leading the New Era of WiFi with ultra-fast speeds up to 6 Gbps.
- MU-MIMO and uplink & downlink OFDMA substantially improves network capacity and efficiency .
- 160MHz channel support allow for Gigabit WiFi speeds for compatible mobile devices and laptops.
- Use the six (6) Gigabit ports to connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections.
- Multi-Gig internet support with Gigabit Ethernet port aggregation.
boAt Rockerz 450
Key Specs
- Bass boosted technology infused with the bass enhancer technology, your favorite tunes can be modified to pump out serious bass
- LED lit earpieces - bring forth the coolness factor in your audio technology, the ear cups on the rockerz 640 are led lit to indicate Bluetooth pairing mode, power status and add to your chill vibes
- Ergonomically lightweight with comfort fit: flexi headband, plush material the boAt rockerz 640 are designed to be lightweight and highly portable with foldable ear cups
- High definition immersive audio immerse yourself in the music with signature boAt audio that creates an aura of high definition sound, brings out the richness in your audio experience
- 12 hours of audio excellence never let low battery issues ruin your vibes anymore plug into the ecstatic sound of the rockerz 640 that provides audio playback for upto 12 hours
Rockerz 640
Key Specs
- Bass boosted technology infused with the bass enhancer technology, your favorite tunes can be modified to pump out serious bass
- LED lit earpieces - bring forth the coolness factor in your audio technology, the ear cups on the rockerz 640 are led lit to indicate Bluetooth pairing mode, power status and add to your chill vibes
- Ergonomically lightweight with comfort fit: flexi headband, plush material the boAt rockerz 640 are designed to be lightweight and highly portable with foldable ear cups
- High definition immersive audio immerse yourself in the music with signature boAt audio that creates an aura of high definition sound, brings out the richness in your audio experience
- 12 hours of audio excellence never let low battery issues ruin your vibes anymore plug into the ecstatic sound of the rockerz 640 that provides audio playback for upto 12 hours
OPPO A1k
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nubia Red Magic 3
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery