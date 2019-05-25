Week 21, 2019 launch roundup: Asus Zenfone 6, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, Vivo Y3, Honor 20 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

The smartphones and other gadgets keep launching on and off, and their impact hardly gets faded in a quick span of time. A similar experience has been witnessed so far in this concluding week 21. The entire happenings of this week have been captured in the form of a list below. Take a look and find the most suitable ware.

In the list, you will find the Asus Zenfone 6 which is the world's first flip camera, which efficiently can capture images across all impossible angles. It is also the world's first auto-panorama smartphone that offers innovation in terms of photography. The Redmi Note 7S is another gem which you would not like to miss as it is the only phone under Rs 15,000 to come with a 48MP camera.

There are a few more handsets in the list whose features look slaying. You can look for a couple of wireless earbuds which have a Bluetooth range of 33 foot and is powered by a battery that lasts up to 4 hours on a single charge. In the list, you will find power banks that come with a built-in wireless charging pad and can charge two devices (one wired, one wireless) at the same time.

You can look for a couple of wireless headsets which will offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted music anywhere and anytime. You can also get to know about a couple of new MacBook Pro models from Apple which are advanced in terms of functions. There are some more gadgets that too have plenty of better things.

Asus Zenfone 6 Key Specs

6.46-inch ( pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 Vivo Y3 Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Honor 20 and Honro 20 Pro Key Specs

6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ All-View display, 412 PPI

HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (HONOR 20) / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage (HONOR 20 Pro)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.1

Dual SIM

HONOR 20 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP telephoto camera + 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera

HONOR 20 - 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

HONOR 20 - 3750mAh battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) HONOR SuperCharge fast charging

HONOR 20 Pro - 4000mAh battery Vivo Z5x Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8 MP+ 2-megapixel camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 7A Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Oppo K3 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 Skullcandy Indy Truly Wireless Earbuds Key Specs

Removable Stability Ear Gels for Secure Fit

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%; Driver Diameter: 6mm; THD: <3% @1khz; Sound Pressure Level: 95±3dB; Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Weight: 10.5g (earbuds); 59.5g (case)

Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Call, Track, Volume, and Activate Assistant via Touch Controls

Noise Reduction for Calls

Up to 16 Hours of Total Battery Life (4 hours for earbuds and 12 hours for the case) Toreto Flexo Wireless Retractable Key Specs

Extremely simple carry. Can be easily folded and hanged around the belt loop of your jeans. You can tuck it to the neck of your t-shirt or keep it in the pocket, without the fear of causing any damage.

Retractable earbuds at a press of a button

Superior tuned drivers, Bluetooth 4.1 technology advanced CSR chipset, and CVC background noise reduction technology

Flexo headsets are designed in such a way that they can turn into a smart and stylish headband too which is useful for girls

Multi-function button to easily receive or reject calls. Press + for forward and Press - for backward

Sweat proof design to be used even during your hardest workouts sessions

140mAh battery offers up to 10 hours of playback, 108 hours of standby time Jabra Elite 85h Key Specs

SmartSound: Audio that automatically adapts to your surroundings

100 percent hands-free: Voice Assistant access without pushing a button

Microphones: Eight microphones in total. Six dedicated for calls, four for ANC and two hybrid mics for both calls and ANC.

Speakers: 40mm custom-engineered speakers

Durability: Dust and rain resistance (IP52), backed by a two-year warranty against water and dust

Battery: Up to 36-hours of battery with ANC activated and 41 hours without ANC, 5 hours battery life with from 15 minutes charging Samsung Wireless Power Bank Key Specs

Strong, yet slim Aluminium body, designed to give you a truly portable, wireless experience

10,000mAh capacity with options to charge two devices at once (1 wireless and 1 wired)

Supports Adaptive Fast Charging and Quick Charge 2.0 in both wired and wireless charging.

Compatible with Samsung S series and Note devices (Galaxy S6 and above), Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch range and all Qi certified devices from other brands.

Wireless Charging output(FAST CHARGE, Qi, Galaxy Watch), Fast Wired Charging In&Out (AFC, QC2.0 max.15W) Wireless Charger Duo Pad Key Specs

Charges Galaxy S10 devices up to 30 minute faster compared to previous versions.

Charge multiple devices with its dual charging pads. Charge Galaxy S10 and Galaxy watch at the same time

Compatible with Qi certified devices.

Simultaneous dual wireless charging, FAST CHARGE 2.0, FAST CHARGE 1.0, Qi, Smart Watch Charging Lenovo Z6 Lite Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 LTPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery with 15W fast charging Nokia 3.2 Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Infinix S4 Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery boAt Airdopes 411 Portable True Wireless Earbuds Key Specs

Sleek 500mAh Charging Case (x3) - The sleek and slide ride of the boAt Airdopes 411 with its dual functioning case allows you to rewind and recharge at any time, stay a beat ahead

Wireless Bluetooth V5.0 Connectivity - With lightweight True Wireless Earbuds set in the season of constant style, the boAt Airdopes 411 pushes versatility to new heights.

True Wireless Earbuds: 6mm Dynamic Drivers - Made to adapt to each user differently for a unique experience! While 6mm Dynamic Drivers allow you to sweeten the sensation of sound

HD Sound Keeps You Moovin' - The boAt Airdopes 411 is designed to make your vibes change tides as you sail on the seas towards the shores of Nirvana with premium HD sound

Up to 3.5 Hours of Audio Excellence - Announce your entry and exit whenever you like with 3.5 hours of playtime and 80 hours of standby made to keep you close to your music at all times.