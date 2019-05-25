Just In
Week 21, 2019 launch roundup: Asus Zenfone 6, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, Vivo Y3, Honor 20 Pro and more
The smartphones and other gadgets keep launching on and off, and their impact hardly gets faded in a quick span of time. A similar experience has been witnessed so far in this concluding week 21. The entire happenings of this week have been captured in the form of a list below. Take a look and find the most suitable ware.
In the list, you will find the Asus Zenfone 6 which is the world's first flip camera, which efficiently can capture images across all impossible angles. It is also the world's first auto-panorama smartphone that offers innovation in terms of photography. The Redmi Note 7S is another gem which you would not like to miss as it is the only phone under Rs 15,000 to come with a 48MP camera.
There are a few more handsets in the list whose features look slaying. You can look for a couple of wireless earbuds which have a Bluetooth range of 33 foot and is powered by a battery that lasts up to 4 hours on a single charge. In the list, you will find power banks that come with a built-in wireless charging pad and can charge two devices (one wired, one wireless) at the same time.
You can look for a couple of wireless headsets which will offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted music anywhere and anytime. You can also get to know about a couple of new MacBook Pro models from Apple which are advanced in terms of functions. There are some more gadgets that too have plenty of better things.
Asus Zenfone 6
- 6.46-inch ( pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Vivo Y3
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 20 and Honro 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ All-View display, 412 PPI
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (HONOR 20) / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage (HONOR 20 Pro)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.1
- Dual SIM
- HONOR 20 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP telephoto camera + 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera
- HONOR 20 - 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- HONOR 20 - 3750mAh battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) HONOR SuperCharge fast charging
- HONOR 20 Pro - 4000mAh battery
Vivo Z5x
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8 MP+ 2-megapixel camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Oppo K3
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0
Skullcandy Indy Truly Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- Removable Stability Ear Gels for Secure Fit
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- Impedance: 16 Ohms ±15%; Driver Diameter: 6mm; THD: <3% @1khz; Sound Pressure Level: 95±3dB; Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz
- Weight: 10.5g (earbuds); 59.5g (case)
- Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant
- Call, Track, Volume, and Activate Assistant via Touch Controls
- Noise Reduction for Calls
- Up to 16 Hours of Total Battery Life (4 hours for earbuds and 12 hours for the case)
Toreto Flexo Wireless Retractable
Key Specs
- Extremely simple carry. Can be easily folded and hanged around the belt loop of your jeans. You can tuck it to the neck of your t-shirt or keep it in the pocket, without the fear of causing any damage.
- Retractable earbuds at a press of a button
- Superior tuned drivers, Bluetooth 4.1 technology advanced CSR chipset, and CVC background noise reduction technology
- Flexo headsets are designed in such a way that they can turn into a smart and stylish headband too which is useful for girls
- Multi-function button to easily receive or reject calls. Press + for forward and Press - for backward
- Sweat proof design to be used even during your hardest workouts sessions
- 140mAh battery offers up to 10 hours of playback, 108 hours of standby time
Jabra Elite 85h
Key Specs
- SmartSound: Audio that automatically adapts to your surroundings
- 100 percent hands-free: Voice Assistant access without pushing a button
- Microphones: Eight microphones in total. Six dedicated for calls, four for ANC and two hybrid mics for both calls and ANC.
- Speakers: 40mm custom-engineered speakers
- Durability: Dust and rain resistance (IP52), backed by a two-year warranty against water and dust
- Battery: Up to 36-hours of battery with ANC activated and 41 hours without ANC, 5 hours battery life with from 15 minutes charging
Samsung Wireless Power Bank
Key Specs
- Strong, yet slim Aluminium body, designed to give you a truly portable, wireless experience
- 10,000mAh capacity with options to charge two devices at once (1 wireless and 1 wired)
- Supports Adaptive Fast Charging and Quick Charge 2.0 in both wired and wireless charging.
- Compatible with Samsung S series and Note devices (Galaxy S6 and above), Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch range and all Qi certified devices from other brands.
- Wireless Charging output(FAST CHARGE, Qi, Galaxy Watch), Fast Wired Charging In&Out (AFC, QC2.0 max.15W)
Wireless Charger Duo Pad
Key Specs
- Charges Galaxy S10 devices up to 30 minute faster compared to previous versions.
- Charge multiple devices with its dual charging pads. Charge Galaxy S10 and Galaxy watch at the same time
- Compatible with Qi certified devices.
- Simultaneous dual wireless charging, FAST CHARGE 2.0, FAST CHARGE 1.0, Qi, Smart Watch Charging
Lenovo Z6 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 LTPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Nokia 3.2
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Infinix S4
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
boAt Airdopes 411 Portable True Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- Sleek 500mAh Charging Case (x3) - The sleek and slide ride of the boAt Airdopes 411 with its dual functioning case allows you to rewind and recharge at any time, stay a beat ahead
- Wireless Bluetooth V5.0 Connectivity - With lightweight True Wireless Earbuds set in the season of constant style, the boAt Airdopes 411 pushes versatility to new heights.
- True Wireless Earbuds: 6mm Dynamic Drivers - Made to adapt to each user differently for a unique experience! While 6mm Dynamic Drivers allow you to sweeten the sensation of sound
- HD Sound Keeps You Moovin' - The boAt Airdopes 411 is designed to make your vibes change tides as you sail on the seas towards the shores of Nirvana with premium HD sound
- Up to 3.5 Hours of Audio Excellence - Announce your entry and exit whenever you like with 3.5 hours of playtime and 80 hours of standby made to keep you close to your music at all times.