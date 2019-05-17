Asus Zenfone 6 vs other smartphone with pop-up and sliding selfie camera Features oi-Harish Kumar

Asus Zenfone 6 ZS630KL is out for sale in the market and the device's pop-up selfie or sliding camera is the one which makes it twice interesting. The sensor works smartly responding to damages, thus protecting itself. Find other devices in the list below that also features such kind of sliding snapper.

The pop-up or sliding camera of Zenfone 6 including other enlisted devices works smartly which when operated ejects out of the top screen and covers images of the subject or object you have chosen. The pop-up camera in these devices automatically shows up the moment you change the camera option to selfie mode. Its images' colors are vibrant, and also the autofocus looks to be highly accurate.

While on some devices, the pop-up camera looks subtle- as it rotates to a wider angle to capture maximum area under its lens, finally offering the shots that you had desired for. Even the dynamic range of such a camera looks amazing. It also offers complete bezel-less display without any notch which makes the device looks attractive. Your videos will look really great on such full-screen mode.

OnePlus 7 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera and 8MP + 16MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Oppo F11 Pro Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo NEX Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging Oppo Find X Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery Realme X Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Vivo S1 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM with 256GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh (typical)with 22.5w fast charging Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP rear camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging Vivo X27 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera, 5MP depth sensor, 13MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery