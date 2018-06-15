Week 24, 2018 launch round-up: ASUS Zenfone 5Z, LG Q7, Xiaomi Redmi 6 and more

Related Articles
The second week of June 2018 gave us some exciting gadgets to talk about. Taiwanese tech giant Asus introduced the latest Zenfone 5Z, which is touted as the most affordable smartphone in Europe that runs on the latest and fastest Snapdragon 845 CPU.
LG unveiled the interesting mid-range smartphone- LG Q7 in Korea with 18:9 aspect ratio display and Android Oreo. Besides, Xiaomi launched the anticipated Redmi 6 smartphone with dual-cameras and face unlock feature.
But there's more exciting news in the bucket list and if you were not able to follow the week's tech news, we have got you covered. Here you will find all the latest news related to smartphones. Let's begin.
ASUS Zenfone 5Z
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLT
- 3300mAh battery
LG Q7
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q7+) / 13MP f(Q7) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
LG Q7+
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q7+) / 13MP f(Q7) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Vivo NEX S
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
- 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S), 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Vivo NEX A
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
- 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S), 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+
- S9 - 5.8-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 570ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- S9+ - 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 529ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- S9 - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- S9+ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- S9 - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.4-f/1.5 variable aperture, 960fps super slo-mo
- S9+ - 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera with wide-angle lens, f/1.7 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- S9 - 3000mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
- S9+ - 3500mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Ulefone X
Key Specs
- 5.85-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP (Interpolated to 13MP) front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh built-in battery with wireless charging
Xiaomi Redmi 6
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery