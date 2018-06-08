Best Android Oreo selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Selfies are the recent rage among smartphone users these days. The selfie cameras have progressed from being basic VGA sensors to advanced dual-camera setup with AI features. There are software-based AI selfie cameras those help in clicking portrait shots with beautification and bokeh effects.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with Face Unlock You Can Buy Right Now Under Rs 10,000

The latest OS updates from Google focus on AI a lot, so it is always beneficial to have smartphones running the latest versions of Android with such a selfie camera.

Though Android P is the latest iteration, it is yet to be released commercially. The mid-range smartphones still run Android Nougat and Oreo. The latest ones from some brands have capable AI selfie cameras and run Android Oreo. One such offering is the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Y2.

SEE ALSO: Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 15,000

Having said that, we have curated a list of smartphones running Android Oreo and having good AI selfie cameras in the market under a price bracket of Rs. 15,000. Take a look at these models from below and decide which one you should buy.

Redmi Y2 Best Price of Redmi Y2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Vivo Y83 Best Price of Vivo Y83

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Infinix Hot S3 Best Price of Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging RealMe 1 Best Price of RealMe 1

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Itel S42 Best Price of Itel S42

Key Specs

5.65-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D Full Lamination Display with 285 ppi

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear cameras with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Infinix Hot S3 Best Price of Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery iVooMi i2 Best Price of iVooMi i2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery