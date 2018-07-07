Week 27, 2018 launch round-up: Oppo A5, JioPhone 2, Vivo Z10, Honor 10 GT and more

Related Articles
Last week we came across a number of smartphone releases and leaks. The list includes Oppo A5, JioPhone 2, Vivo Z10, Honor GT and others. The Oppo A5 features 6.2-inch 19:9 FullView display, dual rear cameras, Android 8.1, and 4230mAh battery was announced recently.
It is expected to launch in India on 4th December 2018, and will be available at a price range of Rs. 17, 990.
The device will feature 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage and is expected to available in Black and Gold colour. On the other hand the JioPhone 2 will be available starting 15th August,and it will be available at an introductory price of only Rs 2999.
So, without any further delay let us take you through the complete list of week 27, 2018 launch round-up.
Oppo A5
Key specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Jio Phone 2
Key specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- KAI OS
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera
- 0.3MP (VGA) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
boAt Rockerz 275
Key specs
- 12mm dynamic drivers for high definition audio and power packed bass
- Impendance: 32ohm; S/N ratio: 102dB at 1KHz; Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz
- Sweat and water resistant (IPX5)
- Powered by Qualcomm CSR8635 chipset with support for dual pairing and Qualcomm audio technology with distortion free audio performance and talk-time extension
- Smooth grip make sure your earbuds don't fall out no matter what the activity is
- Bluetooth 4.1 with the aptX codec technology offers studio-quality sound
- Audio is automatically paused and the headset channels the cell phone calls seamlessly. One can also get instant call alerts with the in-built vibration alert feature.
- 150mAh battery promises up to 10 hours of playback time, gets full charged in 2 hours with the included USB cable and just 20 minutes of charging offers 1-2 hours of run time
ASUS Zenfone 5Z
Key specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Z10
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Honor 10 GT
Key specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and, secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Vivo Z1i
Key specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On6
Key specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery