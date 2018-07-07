Week 27, 2018 launch round-up: Oppo A5, JioPhone 2, Vivo Z10, Honor 10 GT and more

Last week we came across a number of smartphone releases and leaks. The list includes Oppo A5, JioPhone 2, Vivo Z10, Honor GT and others. The Oppo A5 features 6.2-inch 19:9 FullView display, dual rear cameras, Android 8.1, and 4230mAh battery was announced recently.

It is expected to launch in India on 4th December 2018, and will be available at a price range of Rs. 17, 990.

The device will feature 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage and is expected to available in Black and Gold colour. On the other hand the JioPhone 2 will be available starting 15th August,and it will be available at an introductory price of only Rs 2999.

So, without any further delay let us take you through the complete list of week 27, 2018 launch round-up.

Oppo A5

Key specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Jio Phone 2

Key specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

QWERTY hardware keyboard and 4-way nav bar

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

KAI OS

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera

0.3MP (VGA) front camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery

boAt Rockerz 275

Key specs

12mm dynamic drivers for high definition audio and power packed bass

Impendance: 32ohm; S/N ratio: 102dB at 1KHz; Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

Sweat and water resistant (IPX5)

Powered by Qualcomm CSR8635 chipset with support for dual pairing and Qualcomm audio technology with distortion free audio performance and talk-time extension

Smooth grip make sure your earbuds don't fall out no matter what the activity is

Bluetooth 4.1 with the aptX codec technology offers studio-quality sound

Audio is automatically paused and the headset channels the cell phone calls seamlessly. One can also get instant call alerts with the in-built vibration alert feature.

150mAh battery promises up to 10 hours of playback time, gets full charged in 2 hours with the included USB cable and just 20 minutes of charging offers 1-2 hours of run time

ASUS Zenfone 5Z

Key specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo Z10

Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

3225mAh built-in battery

Honor 10 GT

Key specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and, secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

ASUS Zenfone 5Z

Key specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

Vivo Z1i

Key specs

6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS

3260mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On6

Key specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery