Week 39, 2018 launch round-up: Nokia 7.1, Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro, LG V40 ThinQ and more

Saturday- obviously the perfect trailblazer in terms of providing the entire week's news, always keep your expectation higher for the upcoming days. Like the earlier Saturdays, this Saturday too brings along some trending topics. Out of many it is also the smartphone that have drawn the attention of users greatly.
As such it is more likely to add that as a part of the week 39, 2018 launch round-up, you can purchase some of the latest sensational devices. However, in this week you can also see few more handsets which have been launched prior to this week.
The features are other prime reasons that make you go for the purchasing of phones. When you have a mobile as the Nokia 7.1 which is the new launch by the HMD global, you can't keep your eyes shunned away from its goodness. Out of many goodnesses, it is the dual rear cameras with ZEISS optics that have greatly stolen the show.
The camera renders stunning shots, while the AI technology letting you add an artistic touch to every photo with 3D personas, masks and filters. There are few other devices that flaunt their attractive large displays.
These displays unlike regular types feature 85% NTSC color gamut, that offers great brightness making your entire multitasking look highly defined. You will be surprised to see the latest premium device titled "The LG V40 ThinQ" which houses five cameras(three at rear and the two upfront). These cameras come with some of the optimum features which are never seen before.
There are couple more devices that too come with refined features which you can go through in the form of our list below.
Nokia 7.1
- 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh battery with fast charging
TECNO CAMON iCLICK2
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch ((1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with glass finish
- 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS 4.1 based on Android 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (1080 x 2246 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- Eluga X1: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Eluga X1 Pro: 6GB RAM and 128GB,
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with wireless charging (only on X1 Pro)
SHARP Aquos Zero
- 6.22-inch (1440×2992 pixels) WQHD+ OLED display, 1 million: 1, 100% DCI-P3 standard, Rich Color Technology Mobile, Dolby Vision
- 2.6 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 22.6-megapixel single rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,130mAh battery
LG V40 ThinQ
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Huawei Honor Play
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Huawei Y9 2019
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging