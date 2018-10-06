Week 39, 2018 launch round-up: Nokia 7.1, Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro, LG V40 ThinQ and more

Saturday- obviously the perfect trailblazer in terms of providing the entire week's news, always keep your expectation higher for the upcoming days. Like the earlier Saturdays, this Saturday too brings along some trending topics. Out of many it is also the smartphone that have drawn the attention of users greatly.

As such it is more likely to add that as a part of the week 39, 2018 launch round-up, you can purchase some of the latest sensational devices. However, in this week you can also see few more handsets which have been launched prior to this week.

The features are other prime reasons that make you go for the purchasing of phones. When you have a mobile as the Nokia 7.1 which is the new launch by the HMD global, you can't keep your eyes shunned away from its goodness. Out of many goodnesses, it is the dual rear cameras with ZEISS optics that have greatly stolen the show.

The camera renders stunning shots, while the AI technology letting you add an artistic touch to every photo with 3D personas, masks and filters. There are few other devices that flaunt their attractive large displays.

These displays unlike regular types feature 85% NTSC color gamut, that offers great brightness making your entire multitasking look highly defined. You will be surprised to see the latest premium device titled "The LG V40 ThinQ" which houses five cameras(three at rear and the two upfront). These cameras come with some of the optimum features which are never seen before.

There are couple more devices that too come with refined features which you can go through in the form of our list below.

Nokia 7.1 Key Specs

5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery with fast charging TECNO CAMON iCLICK2 Key Specs

6.2-inch ((1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with glass finish

2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 4.1 based on Android 8.1

Dual SIM

13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh battery Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro Key Specs

6.18-inch (1080 x 2246 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Eluga X1: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Eluga X1 Pro: 6GB RAM and 128GB,

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR Face unlock

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with wireless charging (only on X1 Pro) SHARP Aquos Zero Key Specs

6.22-inch (1440×2992 pixels) WQHD+ OLED display, 1 million: 1, 100% DCI-P3 standard, Rich Color Technology Mobile, Dolby Vision

2.6 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

22.6-megapixel single rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,130mAh battery LG V40 ThinQ Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Huawei Honor Play Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Huawei Y9 2019 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging