Week 44, 2018 launch round-up: LG G7 Fit, OPPO RX17 Pro, Honor WaterPlay and more

In the week 44, 2018, the users have seen some unique handsets that are credited to offer few never seen features before. Among these, there is a device called the Oppo RX17 Pro which sports a triple camera set up at the back.
Its comes with a third Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensing camera that essentially takes in depth information for 3D-effect photos. You have the LG G7 Fit which comes with super bright LCD screen and has camera which has eight AI-optimized shooting modes. Likewise, there are couple more devices which we have mentioned in our list below. You will be amazed to know that these handsets also cater great attributes. In addition, there are few other gadgets which also have lots to offer.
Some other astounding features offered by these mobiles are SuperVOOC Flash Charge support that claims to charge a device from zero to 40 percent in just 10 minutes, powerful chipset with Oreo based on the latest EMUI skin, and amazing graphics. While a couple of phones support fast charging support via 9V- 2A charger, in-display fingerprint scanner, and many more amazing features. Whereas, few gadgets offer.
LG G7 Fit
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB / 64GB (G7+ Fit) (UFS 2.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
OPPO RX17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Oppo RX17 Neo
Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch 1080x2340 AMOLED touchscreen with an under-display fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.1 Oreo underneath Oppo's ColorOS 5.2.
- Snapdragon 710 chipset at the helm
- 8GB of RAM
- 128GB of expandable storage
- 3,700 mAh battery
- a 12 MP main snapper
- a 20 MP f/2.6 secondary snapper, and a TOF 3D stereo camera
- a 25 MP lens for selfies
- Snapdragon 660 and 4GB of RAM
- rear cameras are different too - a 16 MP f/1.7 main one
- a 2 MP secondary unit for depth information
- battery is 100 mAh smaller than the Pro model's at 3,600 mAh
Funcl W1
Key Specs
- 18-hour Battery Life: Funcl W1 lasts 4.5 hours on a full charge, and the charging case provides another three charges for a total of 18.5 hours.
- Easy Touch Controls: Funcl W1 turns on and connects to devices automatically, and buttons on the headphones allow users to easily control music and phone calls.
- Sound Quality: Audio engineering supports AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) and uses the Realtek 8763B chipset for high quality sound.
- Premium Design: Funcl WI is designed for a comfortable fit on the inside and aesthetic appeal on the outside.
Stuffcool 10000mAh Type-C power bank
Key Specs
- 10000mAh lithium-polymer battery
- Aluminium Body with Slim design
- BIS certified, LED Indicator
- Micro USB and USB C charging
- 1 year Manufacturer's warranty
- More than 500 times Charge and Discharge cycles
- Intelligent control Circuit with protection for over current, overpower and short circuit
- Package Contents: Powerbank - 10000 mAh & Cable - 0.35 Mtr. 2A USB to Micro USB charging
- Only type-C input could reach 5V/3A, 9V/2A,12V/1.5A
- Life Cycle : More Than 500 times
- Output : 2 x QC 3.0, Type C
Yongnuo YN450
Key Specs
- Android 7.1 (no information if it will ever be updated)
- Panasonic MFT 3 CMOS sensor with 16MP
- equipped with Qualcomm 8-core processor
- 8MP front camera (for selfies, I presume), dual-microphone for stereo sound
- a 3.5mm headphone jack, built-in dual LED flashes, and will support RAW format, says Yongnuo
- With 3GB RAM+32GB storage built in and
- up to 32GB of expandable storage, the camera has
- a 4000 mAh battery
Funcl AI
Key Specs
- Hi-Fi sound quality and extremely low latency (<60 ms) for better playback
- It also is powered by Bluetooth 5.0
- promises up to 24 hours of battery life with a charger
- headphones can work for 6.5 hours on one charge
- It also has an IPX5 rating for protection against dust and water