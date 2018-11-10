Week 44, 2018 launch round-up: LG G7 Fit, OPPO RX17 Pro, Honor WaterPlay and more

In the week 44, 2018, the users have seen some unique handsets that are credited to offer few never seen features before. Among these, there is a device called the Oppo RX17 Pro which sports a triple camera set up at the back.

Its comes with a third Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensing camera that essentially takes in depth information for 3D-effect photos. You have the LG G7 Fit which comes with super bright LCD screen and has camera which has eight AI-optimized shooting modes. Likewise, there are couple more devices which we have mentioned in our list below. You will be amazed to know that these handsets also cater great attributes. In addition, there are few other gadgets which also have lots to offer.

Some other astounding features offered by these mobiles are SuperVOOC Flash Charge support that claims to charge a device from zero to 40 percent in just 10 minutes, powerful chipset with Oreo based on the latest EMUI skin, and amazing graphics. While a couple of phones support fast charging support via 9V- 2A charger, in-display fingerprint scanner, and many more amazing features. Whereas, few gadgets offer.

LG G7 Fit Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB / 64GB (G7+ Fit) (UFS 2.0) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 OPPO RX17 Pro Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging Oppo RX17 Neo Key Specs

a 6.4-inch 1080x2340 AMOLED touchscreen with an under-display fingerprint sensor

Android 8.1 Oreo underneath Oppo's ColorOS 5.2.

Snapdragon 710 chipset at the helm

8GB of RAM

128GB of expandable storage

3,700 mAh battery

a 12 MP main snapper

a 20 MP f/2.6 secondary snapper, and a TOF 3D stereo camera

a 25 MP lens for selfies

Snapdragon 660 and 4GB of RAM

rear cameras are different too - a 16 MP f/1.7 main one

a 2 MP secondary unit for depth information

battery is 100 mAh smaller than the Pro model's at 3,600 mAh Funcl W1 Key Specs 18-hour Battery Life: Funcl W1 lasts 4.5 hours on a full charge, and the charging case provides another three charges for a total of 18.5 hours.

Easy Touch Controls: Funcl W1 turns on and connects to devices automatically, and buttons on the headphones allow users to easily control music and phone calls.

Sound Quality: Audio engineering supports AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) and uses the Realtek 8763B chipset for high quality sound.

Premium Design: Funcl WI is designed for a comfortable fit on the inside and aesthetic appeal on the outside. Stuffcool 10000mAh Type-C power bank Key Specs

10000mAh lithium-polymer battery

Aluminium Body with Slim design

BIS certified, LED Indicator

Micro USB and USB C charging

1 year Manufacturer's warranty

More than 500 times Charge and Discharge cycles

Intelligent control Circuit with protection for over current, overpower and short circuit

Package Contents: Powerbank - 10000 mAh & Cable - 0.35 Mtr. 2A USB to Micro USB charging

Only type-C input could reach 5V/3A, 9V/2A,12V/1.5A

Life Cycle : More Than 500 times

Output : 2 x QC 3.0, Type C Yongnuo YN450 Key Specs

Android 7.1 (no information if it will ever be updated)

Panasonic MFT 3 CMOS sensor with 16MP

equipped with Qualcomm 8-core processor

8MP front camera (for selfies, I presume), dual-microphone for stereo sound

a 3.5mm headphone jack, built-in dual LED flashes, and will support RAW format, says Yongnuo

With 3GB RAM+32GB storage built in and

up to 32GB of expandable storage, the camera has

a 4000 mAh battery Funcl AI Key Specs Hi-Fi sound quality and extremely low latency (<60 ms) for better playback

It also is powered by Bluetooth 5.0

promises up to 24 hours of battery life with a charger

headphones can work for 6.5 hours on one charge

It also has an IPX5 rating for protection against dust and water