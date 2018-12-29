Week 51, 2018 launch round-up: Huawei P Smart 2019, Huawei P20, OPPO R17 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Week 51, 2018 is about to get over but the raging impact users have been subjected to seems to be quite fascinating, when we talk about some smartphones and gadgets. Some of the devices like Huawei P Smart 2019 and Huawei P20 are the latest entries in the market, though they are yet to be launched in India.
While Oppo R17 is something which Indian users have been tremendously attracted to. There are also few electronic accessories which come with enough goodness to make your daily activities lot smoother.
The features of such products are worth reckoning. From Huawei P Smart 2019, you can have support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The selling point of this device is its design which is entirely based on futuristic concept.
Oppo R17 is the first phone to come with Super VOOC technology and features fast working in-display fingerprint sensor. You can have Sony WH-CH700N headphones that come with up to 35 hours of battery life. These gadgets come with the AINC technology that helps deliver an optimal noise cancellation.
There are couple more wares to talk about. To make you avail with more than sufficient information, we have attached an index of devices and gadgets which you can consider.
Huawei P Smart 2019
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P20
- 5.8-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP dual rear cameras
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with fast charging
Sony WH-CH700N headphones
Key Specs
- Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) analyses background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance on aeroplanes and other noisy environments. Just press and hold the NC button on your headphones to activate it.
- Near Field Communication (NFC) technology makes complex set-up sequences a thing of the past. Simply touch selected NFC-enabled devices to the on-body N-mark for a quick, seamless connection, then start streaming content via Bluetooth connection.
- High-quality audio with DSEE HX
- Adjustable slider headband - A metal slider allows you to adjust your headphones to the perfect size
- Soft oval earpads
- 40mm, dome type (CCAW Voice Coil) driver
- Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, Wired for High-Resolution Audio listening
- Battery life of up to 35 hours (NC ON), Quick charge of 10 minutes for 1 hour play back
Xiaomi’s POCO launched the F1 Kevlar Armored Edition
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE,
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO R17
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge
Xiaomi Mi Play
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y93
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery