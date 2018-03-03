Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Zenfone 5Z, Redmi Note 5 and more smartphones: Week 8, 2018 launch round-up

The last Week of 2018 was full of exciting new smartphone launch events. The action happened at the mobile word congress 2018 where big brands like samsung, asus, LG and others came up with smartphones of modern times.
Moreover, Xiaomi introduced the new budget Redmi devices for Indian consumers. Lets have a look at all the important smartphone launches.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 5MP camera with Samsung senso
- 20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Nokia 8 Sirocco
- 5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)
- microSD, up to 256 GB card slot
- 128 GB internal memory
- 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
- 5Mp front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus)
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 8110 4G
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- Drip protection (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
LG V30s Thinq
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ2
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging
Alcatel 5
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3V
- 6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display
- 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB onboard storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 3X
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3
- 5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 1X
- 5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2460 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Ulefone T2 Pro
- a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Display type IPS LCD
- Octa Core 2.5 GHz, Cortex-A73, MediaTek Helio P70 that is coupled with Mali G72 MP4 GPU
- 8 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 16 MP + 8 MP Dual Camera with LED Flash
- a 16 MP Camera selfie camera
- runs Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Wiko View2 Pro
- 6.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450
- Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
- 64 GB internal memory
- 4 GB RAM
- 16 MP Dual Camera
- 16 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery
