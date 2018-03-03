Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Zenfone 5Z, Redmi Note 5 and more smartphones: Week 8, 2018 launch round-up

The last Week of 2018 was full of exciting new smartphone launch events. The action happened at the mobile word congress 2018 where big brands like samsung, asus, LG and others came up with smartphones of modern times.

Moreover, Xiaomi introduced the new budget Redmi devices for Indian consumers. Lets have a look at all the important smartphone launches.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Check out the Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary 5MP camera with Samsung senso

20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Nokia 8 Sirocco Check out the Key Specs

5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)

microSD, up to 256 GB card slot

128 GB internal memory

6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

5Mp front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9+ Check out the Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus) Check out the Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 8110 4G Check out the Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up with microSD

Single / Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS

2MP rear camera with LED flash

Drip protection (IP52)

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery LG V30s Thinq Check out the Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Check out the Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Check out the Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging Alcatel 5 Check out the Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3V Check out the Key Specs

6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display

1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB onboard storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash

8 MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 3X Check out the Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3 Check out the Key Specs

5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 1X Check out the Key Specs

5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

2460 MAh Battery Asus Zenfone 5Z Check out the Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging Asus Zenfone 5 Lite Check out the Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Ulefone T2 Pro Check out the Key Specs a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Display type IPS LCD

Octa Core 2.5 GHz, Cortex-A73, MediaTek Helio P70 that is coupled with Mali G72 MP4 GPU

8 GB RAM

64 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 16 MP + 8 MP Dual Camera with LED Flash

a 16 MP Camera selfie camera

runs Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)

a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Wiko View2 Pro Check out the Key Specs

6.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450

Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53

64 GB internal memory

4 GB RAM

16 MP Dual Camera

16 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery

