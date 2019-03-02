Week 9, 2019 launch round-up: Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, M50, LG G8 ThinQ, Nokia 9 PureView and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 9, 2019 has been so far an important week, which has been witnessing some of the best smartphones launches along with a few gadgets. These products come upgraded with refined feature-sets that can take your multitasking experience to a zenith. Here is a list of these wares mentioned at the bottom.

A couple of devices from Samsung come with infinity- U display which looks more engrossing and immersive. While some other handsets come with FHD+ display. The common feature in most of these included smartphones is they run Android 9(Pie) OS.

These handsets sport massive battery backup which supports 15W fast charging technology. Even their cameras will give you an experience worth matchable to that of a particular DSLR. Breaking all the stereotype, Nokia 9 PureView is the first ever handset to feature 'Penta lens' at the rear. While couple other handsets come with at least triple rear sensor. The front snapper too looks promising as these are incorporated with TOF sensor, which aids an advantage in generating best-ever shots.

The list holds a DSLR(Canon EOS RP) which is a full-frame mirrorless camera. Other important features include- 4,779 selectable autofocus (AF) points, a native ISO range of 100-40,000, 5fps burst shooting with One-Shot AF mode (around 4fps with Servo AF), Dual Pixel AF, 4K video recording at 24fps, a fully articulating touchscreen display and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The LED TV from Xiaomi which sports Bluetooth earphones Basic support Bluetooth 4.1 that claims to connect to a device in just 3 seconds. In addition, there are a couple more gadgets which support some of the finest attributes.

Vivo iQOO Key Specs

6.41-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

12GB RAM with 256GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash + 12MP secondary camera + 2MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery with 44W fast charging GoPro HERO7 Black Limited Edition Dusk Key Specs

12MP sensor

HyperSmooth in-camera video stabilization for gimbal-like stabilized video without gimbal

Durable Waterproof Design (up to 10m / 30 feet)

2 Inch (320 x 480 pixels) Touch Screen

microSD expansion slot (up to 128GB)

Voice Control for hands-free control, Wake on Voice

Rugged build for better durability

Live Stream - automatic sharing as you live it while saving your streamed videos to your SD card in high definition

TimeWarp Video - Super-stabilized time lapse ‘magic carpet ride' videos of your experiences, up to 30x speed

SuperPhoto - Intelligent scene analyzation for professional-looking photos via automatically applied HDR, Local Tone Mapping and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction

Portrait Mode - Native vertical-capture for easy sharing to Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more

Enhanced Audio - Re-engineered audio captures increased dynamic range, new microphone membrane reduces unwanted vibrations during mounted situations

Video: 4K at 60 fps, 1080p 240 fps, 8x slo-mo

GP1 Chip, GPS

3 microphones, 3 LEDs

Removable 1220mAh lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic Key Specs

Bluetooth 4.1 connects to devices in just 3 seconds

User-friendly 360° rotatable ear hook design can be adjusted to an appropriate angle according to the user's ear shape for complete comfort.

Built-in MEMS microphone for clear audio

Convenient 3-button design enables you to carry out most functions effortlessly

Dimensions: 445 x 80 x 26mm; Weight: 13.6g

58° micro-tilted sports design will better fit the contour of your ear, allowing you to move freely

Splash and sweatproof (IPX4)

5 different set of ear tips

120mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4 Samsung Galaxy M30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging CENTRiC S1 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ AMOLED display, 700 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging, 10W wireless charging ZTE Blade V10 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2.1GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3100mAh battery LG G8 ThinQ Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 4.2 Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 1 Plus Key Specs

5.3-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition

Single / Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Nokia 3.2 Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage,

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera,

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint Sensor (Only in Nokia 3.2 32 GB), face unlock

4G VoLTE,

4000mAh battery Nokia 210 Key Specs

2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display

MediaTek 6261D Processor

4MB RAM

Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts

Series 30+ OS

Up To 20 Days Standby Time

Native Games

FM Radio

3.5 Mm AV Connector

Flashlight

1020 MAh Battery HUAWEI Mate X foldable 5G Key Specs

6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

40MP rear camera and 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens and 8MP rear camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual Speakers

5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE

4500 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera

5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ specifications Key Specs

S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual 4G VoLTE

S10 - 3,400mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare

S10+ - 4,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Fold Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera

10MP cover camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,380mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery