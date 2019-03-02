TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Updates — Pakistan Was Not Under 'Pressure' Or 'Any Compulsion' To Release Abhinandan
- India vs Australia: 1st ODI — Live Updates
- Toyota Innova Crysta G+ Variant Launched In India — Prices Start At Rs 15.57 Lakh
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Receives Its First Firmware Update
- Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan!
- How Can An NRI Returning To India Open A Resident Foreign Currency Account?
- Beyond Humble Tuxedos — Trending Outfit Ideas For Modern Men
- Visit Maredumilli And Witness The Magic Unfold At The Lost City
Week 9, 2019 launch round-up: Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, M50, LG G8 ThinQ, Nokia 9 PureView and more
Week 9, 2019 has been so far an important week, which has been witnessing some of the best smartphones launches along with a few gadgets. These products come upgraded with refined feature-sets that can take your multitasking experience to a zenith. Here is a list of these wares mentioned at the bottom.
A couple of devices from Samsung come with infinity- U display which looks more engrossing and immersive. While some other handsets come with FHD+ display. The common feature in most of these included smartphones is they run Android 9(Pie) OS.
These handsets sport massive battery backup which supports 15W fast charging technology. Even their cameras will give you an experience worth matchable to that of a particular DSLR. Breaking all the stereotype, Nokia 9 PureView is the first ever handset to feature 'Penta lens' at the rear. While couple other handsets come with at least triple rear sensor. The front snapper too looks promising as these are incorporated with TOF sensor, which aids an advantage in generating best-ever shots.
The list holds a DSLR(Canon EOS RP) which is a full-frame mirrorless camera. Other important features include- 4,779 selectable autofocus (AF) points, a native ISO range of 100-40,000, 5fps burst shooting with One-Shot AF mode (around 4fps with Servo AF), Dual Pixel AF, 4K video recording at 24fps, a fully articulating touchscreen display and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The LED TV from Xiaomi which sports Bluetooth earphones Basic support Bluetooth 4.1 that claims to connect to a device in just 3 seconds. In addition, there are a couple more gadgets which support some of the finest attributes.
Vivo iQOO
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash + 12MP secondary camera + 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery with 44W fast charging
GoPro HERO7 Black Limited Edition Dusk
Key Specs
- 12MP sensor
- HyperSmooth in-camera video stabilization for gimbal-like stabilized video without gimbal
- Durable Waterproof Design (up to 10m / 30 feet)
- 2 Inch (320 x 480 pixels) Touch Screen
- microSD expansion slot (up to 128GB)
- Voice Control for hands-free control, Wake on Voice
- Rugged build for better durability
- Live Stream - automatic sharing as you live it while saving your streamed videos to your SD card in high definition
- TimeWarp Video - Super-stabilized time lapse ‘magic carpet ride' videos of your experiences, up to 30x speed
- SuperPhoto - Intelligent scene analyzation for professional-looking photos via automatically applied HDR, Local Tone Mapping and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction
- Portrait Mode - Native vertical-capture for easy sharing to Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more
- Enhanced Audio - Re-engineered audio captures increased dynamic range, new microphone membrane reduces unwanted vibrations during mounted situations
- Video: 4K at 60 fps, 1080p 240 fps, 8x slo-mo
- GP1 Chip, GPS
- 3 microphones, 3 LEDs
- Removable 1220mAh lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.1 connects to devices in just 3 seconds
- User-friendly 360° rotatable ear hook design can be adjusted to an appropriate angle according to the user's ear shape for complete comfort.
- Built-in MEMS microphone for clear audio
- Convenient 3-button design enables you to carry out most functions effortlessly
- Dimensions: 445 x 80 x 26mm; Weight: 13.6g
- 58° micro-tilted sports design will better fit the contour of your ear, allowing you to move freely
- Splash and sweatproof (IPX4)
- 5 different set of ear tips
- 120mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4
Samsung Galaxy M30
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
CENTRiC S1
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ AMOLED display, 700 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging, 10W wireless charging
ZTE Blade V10
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
LG G8 ThinQ
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia 4.2
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 1 Plus
- 5.3-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition
- Single / Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 3.2
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage,
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera,
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint Sensor (Only in Nokia 3.2 32 GB), face unlock
- 4G VoLTE,
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 210
- 2.4 Inch QVGA TFT Display
- MediaTek 6261D Processor
- 4MB RAM
- Stores Up To 500 SMS And 2000 Contacts
- Series 30+ OS
- Up To 20 Days Standby Time
- Native Games
- FM Radio
- 3.5 Mm AV Connector
- Flashlight
- 1020 MAh Battery
HUAWEI Mate X foldable 5G
- 6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display for back panel, 8-inch (2480 x 2200 pixels) OLED 8:7.1 display when unfolded
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU, Balong 5000 5G modem
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 40MP rear camera and 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens and 8MP rear camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual Speakers
- 5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
- 5G Sub6, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ specifications
- S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- S10 - 3,400mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare
- S10+ - 4,100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 10MP cover camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,380mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery