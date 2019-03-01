TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Buying guide: Best 6GB RAM smartphones to buy right now under Rs. 20,000
March 2019 has begun, and this month serves as the best platform where you can get along with the purchase of some of the best 6GB RAM smartphones. Priced under Rs. 20,000, these handsets come with 6GB RAM which is a common feature in them. Below you will find a listing of these devices.
If you are looking for a device that houses 6GB RAM, you also have to make sure that these devices must be powered by octa-core processors respectively.
There are certain suitable points pertaining to why these mobiles require such RAM setup, which are- to avoid garbage collection of data which might have bad effects as they simply keep filling your RAM, better UI rendering which makes your phone faster, to use more number of apps at a time by flipping among them without being slowed down, and more.
With such a RAM setup, you can conveniently play some extensive games. In simple words, stronger RAM makes every single multitasking clean and fuss free.
Xiaomi Poco F1
Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO F9 Pro
Best Price of OPPO F9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V11
Best Price of Vivo V11
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GBRAM
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GBRAM
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GBRAM
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GBRAM
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Face Unlock
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 6GBRAM
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 6GBRAM
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Honor 8X 128GB
Best Price of Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2 Pro 128GB
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Honor 10 Lite 6GB RAM
Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery