Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched in the last week of 2017 (Dec 24th to 30th)

With just a couple of days away from 2018, it is time to look back at the last week of 2017. As usual, a few smartphones were launched during this period.

Today, we have compiled a list of smartphones that were launched in the last week of 2017. To start with ZTE launched its first full-screen design smartphone; the Blade V9.

Then, Huawei's online brand Honor launched the Honor 9 Lite, which comes with watered-down specs of the Honor 9. Another Chinese manufacturer Oppo quietly made the Oppo A83 official.

Without further ado, let's look at the specifications and features of these new smartphones. Scroll down to read.

ZTE Blade V9 Key Features

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080p pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

secondary 5MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Huawei Honor 9 Lite Key Features

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Huawei P Smart Key Features

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Garmin vivofit 4 activity tracker Key Features

Features always-on customizable sunlight-visible, transflective 8 color memory-in-pixel (MIP) color display (88 x 88 pixels)

1+ year battery life (2 x SR43 user-replaceable); no charging necessary

Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ to connect to Android and iPhone

Tracks steps, distance and calories burned, monitors sleep and provides a personalized daily step goal

Water resistant - Safe for swimming and showering

Periodically syncs to Garmin Connect, where you can save, plan and share your activities, get involved in social challenges and more

Garmin Move IQ feature automatically detects activity and classifies activity type on Garmin Connect

Toe-to-Toe feature to challenge your kids to a step competition by connecting to nearby vívofit jr. 2 or even another vívofit 4 to kick off an instant timed step competitio Ulefone Power 3 Key Features

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

6080mAh built-in battery with fast charging OPPO A83 Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery Gionee S11 Key Features

5.99inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P23 Octa Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid SIM

16MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP + 5MP Front Facing Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3410mAh Battery