Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched in the last week of 2017 (Dec 24th to 30th)

With just a couple of days away from 2018, it is time to look back at the last week of 2017. As usual, a few smartphones were launched during this period.
Today, we have compiled a list of smartphones that were launched in the last week of 2017. To start with ZTE launched its first full-screen design smartphone; the Blade V9.
SEE ALSO: Flagship smartphones that launched in 2017
Then, Huawei's online brand Honor launched the Honor 9 Lite, which comes with watered-down specs of the Honor 9. Another Chinese manufacturer Oppo quietly made the Oppo A83 official.
Without further ado, let's look at the specifications and features of these new smartphones. Scroll down to read.
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
ZTE Blade V9
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080p pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- secondary 5MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Huawei P Smart
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Garmin vivofit 4 activity tracker
Key Features
- Features always-on customizable sunlight-visible, transflective 8 color memory-in-pixel (MIP) color display (88 x 88 pixels)
- 1+ year battery life (2 x SR43 user-replaceable); no charging necessary
- Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ to connect to Android and iPhone
- Tracks steps, distance and calories burned, monitors sleep and provides a personalized daily step goal
- Water resistant - Safe for swimming and showering
- Periodically syncs to Garmin Connect, where you can save, plan and share your activities, get involved in social challenges and more
- Garmin Move IQ feature automatically detects activity and classifies activity type on Garmin Connect
- Toe-to-Toe feature to challenge your kids to a step competition by connecting to nearby vívofit jr. 2 or even another vívofit 4 to kick off an instant timed step competitio
Ulefone Power 3
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 6080mAh built-in battery with fast charging
OPPO A83
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
Gionee S11
- 5.99inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P23 Octa Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 16MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP + 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3410mAh Battery
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!