Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week (Dec 3 to 9)

Reliance Jio has lined up several attractive offers for a slew of latest smartphones those have been released in the country. The offer provided for each smartphone is different. While the iPhones come along with a cash back offer and 70% buyback offer, the Pixel 2 XL buyers will get Rs. 22,999 worth benefits.

However, this does not mean that the telecom operator is focusing only on the high-end and premium market segment as the entry-level and budget smartphones are also included in the list.

Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A at a budget price point calling it the Desh ka Smartphone. Jio and Xiaomi have teamed for this smartphone as well offering a cash back offers for the buyers who use a Jio SIM card.

As the list includes many models, we at GizBot have lined up the variants offers that Reliance Jio has got for various smartphones over here. Take a look at the the models and choose which one would be a better one for you to buy.

OPPO F5 Youth

Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Key Features

  • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3200mAh built-in battery

Huawei Nova 2s

Key Features

  • 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 LCD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 85% NTSC color gamut,
  • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
  • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • secondary 2MP camera, LED flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

 

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
  • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

LG V30+

Key Features

  • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
  • Hybrid Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with f/1.6-aperture
  • 13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens
  • 5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

Intex Aqua LIONS N1

Buy At Price of Rs 1,649
Key Features

  • 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
  • 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card
  • Android Nougat 7.0 OS
  • 2MP rear camera
  • 0.3MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 1400mAh battery

Intex Aqua A4

Buy At Price of Rs 3,099
Key Features

  • 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
  • Android Nougat 7.0 OS
  • 5MP rear camera
  • 2MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 1750mAh battery

Intex Aqua S3

Buy At Price of Rs 4,899
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2450mAh battery

Honor View 10

Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
  • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
  • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
  • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
  • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
  • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Honor 7X

Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features

  • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording
  • 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
  • secondary 8MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG
  • 3000mAh battery

Kult Ambition

Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-Cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2600mAh battery

Story first published: Sunday, December 10, 2017, 4:00 [IST]
