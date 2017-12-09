Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week (Dec 3 to 9)

Reliance Jio has lined up several attractive offers for a slew of latest smartphones those have been released in the country. The offer provided for each smartphone is different. While the iPhones come along with a cash back offer and 70% buyback offer, the Pixel 2 XL buyers will get Rs. 22,999 worth benefits.
However, this does not mean that the telecom operator is focusing only on the high-end and premium market segment as the entry-level and budget smartphones are also included in the list.
Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A at a budget price point calling it the Desh ka Smartphone. Jio and Xiaomi have teamed for this smartphone as well offering a cash back offers for the buyers who use a Jio SIM card.
As the list includes many models, we at GizBot have lined up the variants offers that Reliance Jio has got for various smartphones over here. Take a look at the the models and choose which one would be a better one for you to buy.
OPPO F5 Youth
Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Huawei Nova 2s
- 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 LCD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 85% NTSC color gamut,
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera
- secondary 2MP camera, LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi 5
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
LG V30+
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.6-aperture
- 13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Intex Aqua LIONS N1
Buy At Price of Rs 1,649
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 2MP rear camera
- 0.3MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1400mAh battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At Price of Rs 3,099
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery
Intex Aqua S3
Buy At Price of Rs 4,899
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Honor View 10
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor 7X
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- secondary 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG
- 3000mAh battery
Kult Ambition
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-Cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery