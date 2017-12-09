Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week (Dec 3 to 9)

Reliance Jio has lined up several attractive offers for a slew of latest smartphones those have been released in the country. The offer provided for each smartphone is different. While the iPhones come along with a cash back offer and 70% buyback offer, the Pixel 2 XL buyers will get Rs. 22,999 worth benefits.

However, this does not mean that the telecom operator is focusing only on the high-end and premium market segment as the entry-level and budget smartphones are also included in the list.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi smartphones available on Easy EMI in India

Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A at a budget price point calling it the Desh ka Smartphone. Jio and Xiaomi have teamed for this smartphone as well offering a cash back offers for the buyers who use a Jio SIM card.

As the list includes many models, we at GizBot have lined up the variants offers that Reliance Jio has got for various smartphones over here. Take a look at the the models and choose which one would be a better one for you to buy.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

OPPO F5 Youth Buy At Price of Rs 16,990

Key Features

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Huawei Nova 2s Key Features 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 LCD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 85% NTSC color gamut,

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera

secondary 2MP camera, LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi 5 Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery LG V30+ Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with f/1.6-aperture

13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens

5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Intex Aqua LIONS N1 Buy At Price of Rs 1,649

Key Features

4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card

Android Nougat 7.0 OS

2MP rear camera

0.3MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1400mAh battery Intex Aqua A4 Buy At Price of Rs 3,099

Key Features

4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card

Android Nougat 7.0 OS

5MP rear camera

2MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1750mAh battery Intex Aqua S3 Buy At Price of Rs 4,899

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2450mAh battery Honor View 10 Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 7X Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key Features

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording

20MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

secondary 8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG

3000mAh battery Kult Ambition Buy At Price of Rs 5,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-Cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery