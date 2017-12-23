Weekly Roundup: Top smartphones launched December (17th to 23rd)

There's never a dull moment in the world of technology, especially when it comes to smartphones. It is one technology segment that witness the most action and keep smartphone enthusiasts on their toes.
This week was no different. The world, and precisely the Indian market witnessed the launch of a number of smartphones in budget, mid-range and flagship price segment.
SEE ALSO: Best of Flipkart's Christmas offers on smartphones
If you love keeping a track of all the mobile phone launches but your work schedule makes it a bit tough, you are at right place.
We at Gizbot has compiled a list of all the smartphones that were launched in this week. Check out this list and purchase the smartphone of your choice this festive season.
Celkon Star 4G+
Buy At Price of Rs 2,999
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 3.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1800mAh battery
Gionee S10 Lite
- 5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Karbonn K9 Music 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
10.or D
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3550mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum)
Garmin Vivosport activity tracker with heart rate sensor
Key Features
- Work out inside, or use built-in GPS to accurately track activities outside
- Includes fitness monitoring tools such as VO2 max and fitness age estimates
- All-day stress tracking, Step counter, Move bar, Auto goal, Sleep monitoring, Calories burned , Floors climbed
- Distance traveled, Intensity minutes , TrueUp, Move IQ, Fitness Age
- Bluetooth Smart and ANT+, Compatible with Android and iPhone
- Features always-on color Garmin Chroma (72 x 144 pixels) sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display
- Water resistant - Safe for swimming and showering
- Get connected features such as smart notifications, LiveTrack and more
- Sensors: GPS , Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, Barometric altimeter and Accelerometer
- Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 8 hours in GPS mode
Vivo V7 Energetic Blue color variant launched in India
Buy At Price of Rs 18,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Vodafone, itel launch A20 4G VoLTE
Buy At Price of Rs 3,690
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor with Mali-400 MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1700mAh battery
InFocus Vision 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 5-megapixel camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo Y75
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Huawei Enjoy 7S
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
LG V30+
Buy At Price of Rs 44,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red color variant launched in India
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery