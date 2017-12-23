Weekly Roundup: Top smartphones launched December (17th to 23rd)

There's never a dull moment in the world of technology, especially when it comes to smartphones. It is one technology segment that witness the most action and keep smartphone enthusiasts on their toes.

Celkon Star 4G+

Key Features

4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

512MB RAM

4GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

3.2MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

1800mAh battery Gionee S10 Lite Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 9 Lite Key Features

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

Karbonn K9 Music 4G

Key Features

Key Features 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

10.or D

Key Features

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3550mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) Garmin Vivosport activity tracker with heart rate sensor Key Features

Work out inside, or use built-in GPS to accurately track activities outside

Includes fitness monitoring tools such as VO2 max and fitness age estimates

All-day stress tracking, Step counter, Move bar, Auto goal, Sleep monitoring, Calories burned , Floors climbed

Distance traveled, Intensity minutes , TrueUp, Move IQ, Fitness Age

Bluetooth Smart and ANT+, Compatible with Android and iPhone

Features always-on color Garmin Chroma (72 x 144 pixels) sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display

Water resistant - Safe for swimming and showering

Get connected features such as smart notifications, LiveTrack and more

Sensors: GPS , Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, Barometric altimeter and Accelerometer

Vivo V7 Energetic Blue color variant launched in India

Key Features

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

Vodafone, itel launch A20 4G VoLTE

Key Features

Key Features

4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display

1.3 GHz Quad-core processor with Mali-400 MP2 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

2MP rear camera with LED Flash

0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

InFocus Vision 3

Key Features

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 5-megapixel camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo Y75 Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Huawei Enjoy 7S Key Features

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

LG V30+

Key Features

Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red color variant launched in India

Key Features

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery