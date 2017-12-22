Best of Flipkart's Christmas offers on smartphones

The Christmas season is here and it is time for celebrations and shopping. Well, there are several enticing offers on a wide range of product categories and the smartphones are not left behind.
If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, then this Christmas and holiday season is the right one that you shouldn't miss as there are many offers, especially on Flipkart.
Well, the online retailer is known for its offers during the festive seasons. So, this Christmas season, you can consider upgrading to a new smartphone via Flipkart as the retailer is offering several benefits.
SEE ALSO: Christmas offers on Samsung, Vivo, Apple, Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei, Micromax, Gionee and more phones
Flipkart is known for the no cost EMI offers, exchange offers, buyback program that will give you a specific amount on returning your smartphone after the specified period of usage, and bank related offers too on using certain debit and credit cards for the transaction.
Scroll down to know the various offers and discounts on smartphones during Flipkart's Christmas sale.
6% off on Xiaomi Mi A1
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
7% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
9% off on Lenovo K8 Plus
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
17% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
VIVO V7: Offer: Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
37% off on Panasonic Eluga I9 (Champagne Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy On Max (Black, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
17% off on Xolo ERA 3X
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
17% off on LG Q6
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery
OPPO F5 Youth (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K8 NOTE
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PureCel Plus OV13855 sensor and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens, LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging