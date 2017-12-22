Best of Flipkart's Christmas offers on smartphones

The Christmas season is here and it is time for celebrations and shopping. Well, there are several enticing offers on a wide range of product categories and the smartphones are not left behind.

6% off on Xiaomi Mi A1

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 7% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery 9% off on Lenovo K8 Plus

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery 17% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3

2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery VIVO V7: Offer: Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery 37% off on Panasonic Eluga I9 (Champagne Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy On Max (Black, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 17% off on Xolo ERA 3X

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 17% off on LG Q6

Key Features

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery OPPO F5 Youth (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key Features

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Lenovo K8 NOTE

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PureCel Plus OV13855 sensor and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens, LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging