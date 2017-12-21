Christmas offers on Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Gionee and more smartphones

The Christmas season is approaching in a few days and the festive spirit has already kicked in everywhere. As it is common for people to shop during the festive season, there are several offers and deals to avail now.

These days, there are numerous enticing deals and offers on all sort of products. Even the smartphone brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. have come up with Christmas offers. If you are looking for a great deal to upgrade your smartphone, then this is the right time that you should not miss as you can get never seen before offerings.

Several smartphones are available at temporary price cuts this festive and holiday season. Some of the notable mentions are the Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, 10.or E, 10.or G, Gionee A1 Plus, etc. Samsung is hosting the Christmas Carnival sale for the consumers and Vivo phones are available on discount during the Vivo Amazon Carnival.

Take a glance below to know the enticing Christmas offers on smartphones right now.

