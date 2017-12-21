Christmas offers on Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Gionee and more smartphones

The Christmas season is approaching in a few days and the festive spirit has already kicked in everywhere. As it is common for people to shop during the festive season, there are several offers and deals to avail now.
These days, there are numerous enticing deals and offers on all sort of products. Even the smartphone brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. have come up with Christmas offers. If you are looking for a great deal to upgrade your smartphone, then this is the right time that you should not miss as you can get never seen before offerings.
Several smartphones are available at temporary price cuts this festive and holiday season. Some of the notable mentions are the Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus, 10.or E, 10.or G, Gionee A1 Plus, etc. Samsung is hosting the Christmas Carnival sale for the consumers and Vivo phones are available on discount during the Vivo Amazon Carnival.
Take a glance below to know the enticing Christmas offers on smartphones right now.
30% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Gold (16GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
20% off on Vivo V5s
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
5% off on Vivo V7
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch HD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 3000 MAh Battery
4% off on Vivo V7 plus
Key Features
- 5.99 Inch HD IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 3225 MAh Battery
29% off Vivo V5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash and secondary 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
24% off on Vivo Y66
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
6% off on Vivo Y69
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft Moonlight flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
17% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
24% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2017
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600mAh Battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
12% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 (Black, 8GB)
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
11% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB)
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
13% off on Xiaomi Mi A1 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD LTPS Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 12MP Camera With PDAF And Dual Tone Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Infrared Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 3080 MAh Battery
15% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
9% off on Lenovo K8 Plus (Venom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG
- 4000mAh built-in battery
7% off on Gionee M7 Power (Black)
Key Features
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut, 500 Nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
38% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P10 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera With Led Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4010mAh Battery
12% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flas
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
13% off on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
21% off on Gionee A1 Plus
Key Features
- 6-inch IPS 2.5D Gorilla glass 3 display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 367.15 ppi pixel density
- 13+5MP primary dual camera with night, panorama, professional, time-lapse, slow motion, smart scene, text recognition, GIF, picnote, smart scan, mood photo, cards scanner and 20MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 2.6GHz MediaTek 6757CD octa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB and dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 4550mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 48 hours and standby time of 510 hours
25% off on Gionee A1 Lite (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.3 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
- MT6753V/WA Processor