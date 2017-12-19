Mi Fan sale on Flipkart: Offers on Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi MAX 2, Redmi 5A and more

Xiaomi has recently emerged as the most popular smartphone brand in India. The Chinese OEM is known for offering feature-rich devices that carry cheap price tags at the same time.

Well, if you want to get your hands on a new Xiaomi smartphone, now is the right time. Currently, Flipkart is giving attractive offers on Xiaomi phones including the Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi A and even the newly launched Redmi 5A. Flipkart is hosting a sale for Mi fans in India, No. 1 Mi Fan Sale, which will start tomorrow (December 20-21).

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi fan sale is a part of Christmas and New Year celebration where Xiaomi will offer discounts not only on smartphones, but also on popular Xiaomi products including power banks, headphones, accessories etc. Apart from Flipkart, customers can avail discounts on Mi.com as well.

Xiaomi Mi A1 MRP Price: 14,999

Offer Price: 12,999 Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MRP Price: Rs 12,999

Offer Price: Rs 10,999 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 MRP Price: Rs 37,999

Offer Price: Rs 29,999 Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 MRP Price: Rs 16,999 Offer Price: Rs 14,999 Click Here To Buy This offer

Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash,

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi 5A Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)