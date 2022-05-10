What Happens To Your Old, Discarded Computers, Smartphones?

What's more, we tend to discard an old smartphone and change to a new one every few years. Smartphone brands also release software and security updates to last only a few years, forcing users to make the switch. It might be a tad bit different with computers, but we still want the latest and the fastest system out there.

What Happens To Your Old Computer, Phone?

This brings us to the question - what happens to your old computer or phone? More often, we simply throw away our old phones and laptops. Sometimes we might even segregate it as part of the e-waste collection.

According to the global e-waste monitor 2022, the world produced 53.6 metric megatons of e-waste in 2019. Out of which, only 17 percent was collected and recycled. The rest generally end up in dumping yards, causing a lot of damage to the soil and the environment as a whole. This is a huge issue that needs addressing.

What Can You Do About Your Old Computer or Phone?

There's always a way to make better use of your old device. Generally, when you send your old computer or phone for recycling, multiple materials on it are separated and turned into resources for newly manufactured equipment. These include plastic, ferrous metals, cobalt, and even gold. Many brands offer end-of-life programs, which further aid in recycling.

For example, Lenovo's product end-of-life management programs can be directly engaged by organizations with as few as 20 devices. And this just doesn't limit to large organizations. Small businesses and individuals can work with licensed Lenovo partners who gather end-of-life devices for professional asset recovery.

How Good Are Second-Hand Devices?

This also brings us to second-hand devices. Generally, we think second-hand devices aren't good as they've already completed their life cycle. Brands like Lenovo disagree. When we discard an old device, professionally recovered equipment is generally broken down into excellent raw materials, which can then be confidently used by manufacturers to produce high-quality new devices.

"By 2025, 100% of Lenovo's PC products will contain post-consumer recycled content, using 300 million pounds (136 million kg) of post-consumer recycled plastics in the production of new devices. With the increasing demand for products that contain recycled materials, the value and market for these materials is also growing," Lenovo claims.

Curbing e-Waste With Green Initiatives

Such ambitious green plans aren't only limited to Lenovo. Several other tech companies are also working towards a greener initiative. Apple, for instance, has now begun to remove charging adapters from its iPhone boxes and Samsung has followed suit. This has further helped in reducing e-waste, generating smaller box sizes, and much more.

Apple has also initiated self-repair programs, which further aim to cut down the e-waste. iPhone users can now get spare parts and components. This helps users save money and also curbs e-waste as they can use their older phones for a longer time.