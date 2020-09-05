Just In
Don't Miss
- News Congress demands clarity over situation in Ladakh, reminds of Rajdharma
- Finance Top 10 Banks That Offer Highest Interest Rates on Tax Saving FDs
- Movies Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Reunite; Clarify Their Separation Was NOT An Attempt To Stay In News
- Lifestyle World Spinal Cord Injury SCI Day: 10 Ways to Keep Your Spine Healthy
- Sports Everton sign Brazil midfielder Allan
- Automobiles Escorts Rajdoot 175 Fully Restored To Stock Condition: A Two-Stroke Workhorse
- Education How To Celebrate Teachers Day Online In Lockdown?
- Travel 10 Most Scenic Places To Visit In Maharashtra In September
World’s Most-Popular Smartphones Shipments List Q1 2020
With the increasing number of smartphone users all across the globe, the shipments have also seen a huge spike. Smartphone makers have been flooding the market with new launches. We get to see a new product every alternate week hitting the smartphone space. You would agree that a major chunk of the users is bent towards Android OS. Yet surprisingly, Apple has won the title when it comes to the numbers of smartphone shipment.
In Q1 2020, Apple's iPhone 11 has been the most popular smartphone amongst the masses. For reference, around 19.5 million units of iPhone 11 have been shipped all across the globe from January to March this year. This report has been revealed by Omdia Smartphone Model Market Tracker Q1 20 report online.
Samsung takes the second lead here with its Galaxy A51, while Xiaomi has locked the third and fourth position for its Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro respectively. If you are curious which all devices makes it to the top 10 list then this is the article you need to go through.
Apple iPhone 11
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
iPhone 11 Pro MAX
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Galaxy A10s
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
iPhone 11 Pro
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Li - Po 3190 mAh Battery
Galaxy S20 Plus 5G
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- 5G
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A30s
- 6.4 Inch HD+ Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Source: 1
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
19,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
37,484
-
47,500
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
70,895
-
55,700