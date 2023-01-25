Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Display, Specs, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Xiaomi and OnePlus offer a flagship Android smartphone series each year. The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrived in December 2021, while the OnePlus 10 Pro launched last year. These no-comprise, premium Android phones are meant for buyers who want the best available hardware. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a curved 10-bit 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ support. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

The OnePlus 10 Pro gets a curved 6.7-inch 10-bit LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel with a Quad HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1300nits. Needless to mention, both displays are nearly identical to each other.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Performance

Both the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro are powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with Adreno 730 GPU.

While both smartphones have the same SoC, the Xiaomi 12 Pro ships with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 10 Pro, however, can be purchased with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Cameras

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has an all-50MP triple rear camera setup. It is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. There's a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and face unlock.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a second-generation Hasselblad camera system. It features a custom-made 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor. The main camera is OIS enabled and supports phase detection autofocus. It is paired with a new 50MP fixed-focus 150-degree wide-angle camera (Samsung ISOCELL JN1). The third lens in the system is an 8MP OIS-enabled telephoto sensor (OmniVision OV08A10) offering a 3.3× optical zoom. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Battery

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by a 4600mAh battery, which supports 120W wired fast charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a larger battery, which means it could offer a little more endurance than the Xiaomi 12 Pro. However, the smartphone supports slower charging speeds, which means the Xiaomi device could be recharged faster.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which One To Buy?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at ₹55,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The OnePlus 10 Pro starts at ₹49,999 for the same amount of RAM and internal storage.

Simply put, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available at a slightly lower price. The smartphone has a bigger battery, a model with 512GB of internal storage, and it flaunts the second generation of the LTPO screen. However, the Xiaomi 12 Pro's imaging hardware has a slight edge over the OnePlus 10 Pro with its all-50MP triple rear camera setup.

