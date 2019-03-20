TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs other gaming smartphones available right now
Xiaomi's new gaming beast series called "Black Shark 2" is launched. And the device is designated with third gaming tech. It's the first ever device which makes gaming an easier task. It's all due to the use of a pressure-sensitive display on this phone which allows throngs in a more controlled way.
There are a couple more key aspects which makes this high-end handset a game-changer. Since gaming is in your blood, you can also go for a few other smartphones. Even these devices can offer the best gaming service.
Black Shark 2 stands uniquely isolated due to a couple of other features which yet another prove to be beneficial for gamers. It is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that can support 27W fast charging, and the entry-level model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage otherwise you can opt for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage- depending on your needs. Keeping gaming aside, this device can also be roped for its spectacular camera features and plenty of other attractive aspects.
Otherwise, you can go for some other alternate devices which have been mentioned below. From the list, you can pick Asus ROG Phone which is the first device to feature vapor-cooling technology, which prevents it from heating.
As a result, you can play games for a longer time. It also has a Gamevice controller, which gives you console-like controls for gaming, while the WiGig Dock enables you to cast the phone onto a monitor and play using a keyboard and mouse. You can pick other gaming beasts such as iPhone XS, Xiaomi Black Shark, Samsung Galaxy s10, Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus etc. - which will match with your expectation elegantly.
Asus ROG Phone
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display
- 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Razer Phone 2
Key Specs
- 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Xiaomi Black Shark
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual 12MP + 20MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy s10
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
OnePlus 6T
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLT
- 3700mAh battery