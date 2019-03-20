Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs other gaming smartphones available right now Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi's new gaming beast series called "Black Shark 2" is launched. And the device is designated with third gaming tech. It's the first ever device which makes gaming an easier task. It's all due to the use of a pressure-sensitive display on this phone which allows throngs in a more controlled way.

There are a couple more key aspects which makes this high-end handset a game-changer. Since gaming is in your blood, you can also go for a few other smartphones. Even these devices can offer the best gaming service.

Black Shark 2 stands uniquely isolated due to a couple of other features which yet another prove to be beneficial for gamers. It is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that can support 27W fast charging, and the entry-level model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage otherwise you can opt for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage- depending on your needs. Keeping gaming aside, this device can also be roped for its spectacular camera features and plenty of other attractive aspects.

Otherwise, you can go for some other alternate devices which have been mentioned below. From the list, you can pick Asus ROG Phone which is the first device to feature vapor-cooling technology, which prevents it from heating.

As a result, you can play games for a longer time. It also has a Gamevice controller, which gives you console-like controls for gaming, while the WiGig Dock enables you to cast the phone onto a monitor and play using a keyboard and mouse. You can pick other gaming beasts such as iPhone XS, Xiaomi Black Shark, Samsung Galaxy s10, Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus etc. - which will match with your expectation elegantly.

Asus ROG Phone Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display

2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Razer Phone 2 Key Specs

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Apple iPhone XS Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Xiaomi Black Shark Key Specs

5.99 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual 12MP + 20MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

NFC

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy s10 Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy 10 Plus Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery OnePlus 6T Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLT

3700mAh battery