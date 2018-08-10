Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2 and more

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Best-in-class camera and good overall performer
-
- Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition launched for Rs. 1,000
- Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta 8.8.9 update coming soon
- Xiaomi to launch a new smartphone series (POCO) in India: Pocophone F1 expected
- Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on pre-order sale today: Launch offers you can get
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Camera Review
Xiaomi is one of the leading electronics company in India, which has been coming with a range of smartphones and other electronic products at their respective price tags from time to time.
It will be fair to say that some of these products come up with many exciting and unique features. However, in due course of infusing innovative attributes to these devices, the manufacturers subsequently form a category called "Premium class".
SEE ALSO: Amazon and Flipkart Freedom Sale offers on Laptops: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and more
Due to the presence of highly sophisticated features, the price options of these devices also go higher. As a result most of the users feel obstructed to the purchasing of such products.
Keeping the issues of a consumer in mind, Xiaomi has recently launched a scheme as "Xiaomi Independence Day Sale". This scheme comes with a variety of lucrative deals. Like, users will get 15% instant Supercash of max Rs. 2,000 plus Ola vouchers of worth Rs. 500.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Independence Day sale: Offers on Mid-Range Phones Galaxy on8, Mi A1, Moto G6 and more
Paytm users will get 10% cashback of up to Rs. 150 with no minimum transaction value. A consumer can also pay with Tez on Fridays and is likely to win assured rewards up to Rs. 500. Those who are looking to the purchasing of phones and other electronic accessories, can avail them with discounts up to Rs. 5,000.
Besides, there is also an option of cash on delivery on these gadgets. It is important to note that the sale starts from today and will last on 16th August. For other profitable offers, you can visit at Xiaomi Mi India official store and look for the best.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Offers:
- Avail 15% cashback, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik.
- Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm.
- IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.
- Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.
- Buy with Mi Exchange learn more
- Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹999.
- ₹2,200 Instant Cashback and upto 4.5 TB Data only with Jio. To register for Jio SIM Free Home Delivery, call on 1800 200 2002 & use promocode - JioRedmiNote5.
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Offer:
- Avail 15% cashback, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik.
- Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm.
- IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.
- Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.
- Buy with Mi Exchange learn more
- Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹799.
- ₹2,200 Instant Cashback and upto 4.5 TB Data only with Jio. To register for Jio SIM Free Home Delivery, call on 1800 200 2002 & use promocode - JioRedmiNote5.
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
Offers:
- Avail 15% SuperCash, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik.
- IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.
- Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm. learn more
- Get ₹2200 Instant Cashback on ₹198/ ₹299 Plan. learn more
- Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.
- Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹1,999.
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi MAX 2
Offers:
- Avail 15% cashback, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik.
- Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm.
- IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.
- Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹999.
- Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.
- Get ₹2200 Instant Cashback on ₹198/ ₹299 Plan. learn more
- Buy with Mi Exchange
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Offer:
- Avail 15% cashback, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik. learn more
- Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm. learn more
- IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights. learn more
- Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music. learn more
- Buy with Mi Exchange learn more
- Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹549. learn more
- ₹2,200 Instant Cashback and 100GB Additional 4G Data only with Jio. For free Jio SIM Home delivery call 1800 200 200 2 or Click: https://www.jio.com/pshd. Promocode - JioRedmi5
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
Offers:
- Avail 15% SuperCash, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik. learn more
- Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm. learn more
- IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights. learn more
- Get ₹2200 Instant Cashback on ₹198/ ₹299 Plan. learn more
- Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹999.
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 138.8 cm (55)
Offers:
- Pay for 6 months and get free subscription for 2 months from ACT Fibernet. T&C apply. learn more
- Free SONY LIV subscription for 3 months. learn more
- Get free 1 month subscription on Eros Now. Use code IDAYFREE learn more
- FREE Hungama Play subscription for 3 months learn more
- Free reliable installation service learn more
- Available on pre-paid orders only.
- Purchase at a Mi Home near you.
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8 ms, 6000: 1 contrast ratio
- 2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)
- MIUI TV with PatchWall AI based on Android
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Mi Port, 3 x HDMI 2.0, AV, 1 x USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Ethernet
- Supports H.265 4K at 60 / 30 fps, H.265 1080P at 60 fps, H.263 1080P at 30 fps, MPEG1 / 2/4 DivX4 the VC-1 / WMV3 1080P at 60 fps, REAL 8/9/10 1080P at 30 fps
- 2x 8W speaker for DOLBY AUDIO, DTS-HD
Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43
Offers:
- Free SONY LIV subscription for 3 months.
- JioFi #MiTV4A Offer: ₹ 2,200 Instant Cashback with JioFi.
- Pay for 6 months and get free subscription for 2 months from ACT Fibernet. T&C apply.
- Get free 1 month subscription on Eros Now. Use code IDAYFREE.
- FREE Hungama Play subscription for 3 months.
- Purchase at a Mi Home near you.
- Free reliable installation service.
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)
- MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI 1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 3, Ethernet, S/PDIF port
- MPEG1/2/4, REAL,H.265,H.264
- 2 x 10W dome speaker
- Dolby Virtual Surround Sound, Stereo, DTS
Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80 cm (32)
Offers:
- JioFi #MiTV4A Offer: ₹ 2,200 Instant Cashback with JioFi.
- Free SONY LIV subscription for 3 months.
- Get free 1 month subscription on Eros Now. Use code IDAYFREE
- Pay for 6 months and get free subscription for 2 months from ACT Fibernet. T&C apply.
- FREE Hungama Play subscription for 3 months learn more
- Purchase at a Mi Home near you.
- Free reliable installation service.
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port
- Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
- 2 x 10W dome speaker
- Stereo, DTS
Xiaomi Mi Band 2 (offer: Rs 200 discounts)
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step and heart rate
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- 7g ultra light body
- IP67 ratings for water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE
- 70mAh Li-po battery with up to 20 days of standby
Upto 33% off on 10000mAh/20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i
Buy This offer on Mi Store
Key Specs
- 10000mAh/20000mAh lithium-polymer battery
- Dual USB Output, Two- way Quick Charge
- Compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging, Mi Power Bank 2 intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device
- Material: Aluminium Alloy + CNC Edge
- Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency