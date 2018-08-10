Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2 and more

Xiaomi is one of the leading electronics company in India, which has been coming with a range of smartphones and other electronic products at their respective price tags from time to time.

It will be fair to say that some of these products come up with many exciting and unique features. However, in due course of infusing innovative attributes to these devices, the manufacturers subsequently form a category called "Premium class".

Due to the presence of highly sophisticated features, the price options of these devices also go higher. As a result most of the users feel obstructed to the purchasing of such products.

Keeping the issues of a consumer in mind, Xiaomi has recently launched a scheme as "Xiaomi Independence Day Sale". This scheme comes with a variety of lucrative deals. Like, users will get 15% instant Supercash of max Rs. 2,000 plus Ola vouchers of worth Rs. 500.

Paytm users will get 10% cashback of up to Rs. 150 with no minimum transaction value. A consumer can also pay with Tez on Fridays and is likely to win assured rewards up to Rs. 500. Those who are looking to the purchasing of phones and other electronic accessories, can avail them with discounts up to Rs. 5,000.

Besides, there is also an option of cash on delivery on these gadgets. It is important to note that the sale starts from today and will last on 16th August. For other profitable offers, you can visit at Xiaomi Mi India official store and look for the best.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Offers: Avail 15% cashback, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik.

Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm.

IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.

Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

Buy with Mi Exchange learn more

Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹999.

₹2,200 Instant Cashback and upto 4.5 TB Data only with Jio. To register for Jio SIM Free Home Delivery, call on 1800 200 2002 & use promocode - JioRedmiNote5. Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Offer:

Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm.

IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.

Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

Buy with Mi Exchange learn more

Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹799.

₹2,200 Instant Cashback and upto 4.5 TB Data only with Jio. To register for Jio SIM Free Home Delivery, call on 1800 200 2002 & use promocode - JioRedmiNote5. Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Offers:

Avail 15% SuperCash, max up to ₹ 2000 when you pay using Mobikwik.

IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.

Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm. learn more

Get ₹2200 Instant Cashback on ₹198/ ₹299 Plan. learn more

Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹1,999. Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 Offers:

Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm.

IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights.

Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹999.

Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

Get ₹2200 Instant Cashback on ₹198/ ₹299 Plan. learn more

Buy with Mi Exchange Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Offer:

Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm. learn more

IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights. learn more

Avail free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music. learn more

Buy with Mi Exchange learn more

Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹549. learn more

₹2,200 Instant Cashback and 100GB Additional 4G Data only with Jio. For free Jio SIM Home delivery call 1800 200 200 2 or Click: https://www.jio.com/pshd. Promocode - JioRedmi5 Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi A1 Offers:

Avail 10% cashback upto ₹150 when you pay using Paytm. learn more

IXIGO OFFER - Save flat ₹ 700 on domestic flights & ₹ 2200 on International flights. learn more

Get ₹2200 Instant Cashback on ₹198/ ₹299 Plan. learn more

Secure your phone against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Protect. Starting at ₹999. Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 138.8 cm (55) Offers: Pay for 6 months and get free subscription for 2 months from ACT Fibernet. T&C apply. learn more

Free SONY LIV subscription for 3 months. learn more

Get free 1 month subscription on Eros Now. Use code IDAYFREE learn more

FREE Hungama Play subscription for 3 months learn more

Free reliable installation service learn more

Available on pre-paid orders only.

Purchase at a Mi Home near you. Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8 ms, 6000: 1 contrast ratio

2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)

MIUI TV with PatchWall AI based on Android

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Mi Port, 3 x HDMI 2.0, AV, 1 x USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Ethernet

Supports H.265 4K at 60 / 30 fps, H.265 1080P at 60 fps, H.263 1080P at 30 fps, MPEG1 / 2/4 DivX4 the VC-1 / WMV3 1080P at 60 fps, REAL 8/9/10 1080P at 30 fps

2x 8W speaker for DOLBY AUDIO, DTS-HD Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43 Offers:

Free SONY LIV subscription for 3 months.

JioFi #MiTV4A Offer: ₹ 2,200 Instant Cashback with JioFi.

Pay for 6 months and get free subscription for 2 months from ACT Fibernet. T&C apply.

Get free 1 month subscription on Eros Now. Use code IDAYFREE.

FREE Hungama Play subscription for 3 months.

Purchase at a Mi Home near you.

Free reliable installation service. Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)

MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI 1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 3, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

MPEG1/2/4, REAL,H.265,H.264

2 x 10W dome speaker

Dolby Virtual Surround Sound, Stereo, DTS Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80 cm (32) Offers:

JioFi #MiTV4A Offer: ₹ 2,200 Instant Cashback with JioFi.

Free SONY LIV subscription for 3 months.

Get free 1 month subscription on Eros Now. Use code IDAYFREE

Pay for 6 months and get free subscription for 2 months from ACT Fibernet. T&C apply.

FREE Hungama Play subscription for 3 months learn more

Purchase at a Mi Home near you.

Free reliable installation service. Buy This offer on Mi Store

Key Specs

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W dome speaker

Stereo, DTS

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 (offer: Rs 200 discounts)

Key Specs 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step and heart rate

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep

7g ultra light body

IP67 ratings for water resistance

Bluetooth 4.0 LE

70mAh Li-po battery with up to 20 days of standby

Upto 33% off on 10000mAh/20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

Key Specs

10000mAh/20000mAh lithium-polymer battery

Dual USB Output, Two- way Quick Charge

Compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging, Mi Power Bank 2 intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device

Material: Aluminium Alloy + CNC Edge

Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency