    Xiaomi India 8th Anniversary Sale: Up To 60 Percent Of On Select Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones

    By
    |

    Xiaomi India is currently celebrating its 8th year anniversary, and to spread this happiness, the company is now offering up to 60 percent discount on select Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

     
    Xiaomi India Anniversary Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi And Redmi Phones

    Devices like the Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and Redmi 9A Sport are now available at an all-time low price. Check out some of the best deals from the Xiaomi India's 8th anniversary sale on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i 5G

    Xiaomi 11i 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31999

    Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
     

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,999

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X Pro 5G

    Mi 11X Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

    Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G

    Mi 11X 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34999

    Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11 Lite

    Mi 11 Lite

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999

    Mi 11 Lite is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

    Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11S

    Redmi Note 11S

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

    Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11

    Redmi Note 11

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,699 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999

    Redmi Note 11 is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,699 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 10

    Redmi 10

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

    Redmi 10 is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

     

