Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared

OnePlus 8 Pro Is IP68 Certified But Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Isn’t

Both the smartphones look extremely premium and appealing, thanks to metal-glass construction and slim bezels surrounding the gorgeous AMOLED panels. The OnePlus 8 Pro is slightly bigger but the Mi 10 5G is wider, thicker and even heavier than the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro measures 6.51 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches and weighs 199g, whereas the Mi 10 5G has dimensions 6.40 x 2.94 x 0.35 inches and weighs 208g.

If durability is a deciding factor for you, the OnePlus 8 Pro will suit you better as it is IP68 water-dust resistant. The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, on the other hand, lacks an official IP rating and only ships with a splash-resistant coating.

Both the smartphones are protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass coatings. The Mi 10 5G will b available in Coral Green and twilight Grey color options. The OnePlus 8 Pro will come in three color variants- Glacial Green Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 90Hz FHD+ Display vs OnePlus 8 Pro 120Hz QHD+ Display

Both the handsets flaunt vibrant AMOLED panels but OnePlus seems to be leading the display game by offering a QHD+ panel that operates at higher refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1440 x 3168 pixels AMOLED panel that offers a crazy 513 PPI density.

The AMOLED panel is capable of running at 120Hz refresh rate even at maximum resolution. The screen has a 0.4 JNDC (Just Noticeable Color Difference) rating to ensure true to life colors. The lower the JNDC value, the better is the color accuracy.

As far as brightness levels are concerned, the OnePlus 8 Pro's Quad HD+ display reaches a record peak brightness of 1,444 nits. The OnePlus 8 Pro's AMOLED panel has 240Hz touch sampling rate to minimize input lag.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G flaunts a 6.67-inch 3D Curved E3 AMOLED display. The panel maxes out at 2340x1080 resolution and offers 386 PPI density.

The AMOLED panel with 1120 nits peak brightness is Xiaomi's brightest panel on a smartphone till date, but it does not get as bright as the AMOLED panel on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The screen on the Mi 10 5G supports HDR10+ and has a claimed score of

The displays on both the handsets have a minuscule punch hole positioned at the top left corner. Overall, both the handsets flaunt vibrant AMOLED panels but the OnePlus 8 Pro seems to be the winner here. We will evaluate the real-life performance of both the displays as soon as we get our hands on the devices.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 108MP Camera Vs OnePlus 8 Pro 48MP Camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro might win the display game but the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G offers better camera hardware. The Mi 10 5G packs a quad-lens camera featuring a 108MP primary sensor which is OIS enabled and uses a 7p lens. It is paired with a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

The camera system is capable of recording 8K videos, 4K videos, and features several professional modes such as manual video recording mode, LOG mode, VLOG mode, Focus peaking, Portrait video and Movie mode.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also flaunts a quad-lens rear-camera setup but the primary sensor is a 48MP f/1.78 aperture lens with a pixel size of 1.12-micron. This lens is OIS enabled. It is paired with a 48MP, ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2, 120-degree FOV lens. The third lens in the configuration is an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. This lens is OIS enabled and offers 3x Optical Hybrid Zoom.

The fourth lens in the camera array is a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the video front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is capable of recording 4K video 30 or 60 frames per second. There's no 8K support and no manual mode for video recording.

As far as selfie cameras are concerned, the Mi 10 5G flaunts a 20MP in-screen selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 16MP selfie camera that works on f/2.5 aperture.

In a nutshell, the on-paper specs suggest that the Mi 10 5G's camera hardware is more versatile and also offers better software features to play around with your surroundings. We cannot wait to test the two handsets side by side for a detailed camera performance overview.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Vs OnePlus 8 Pro Processor, RAM & Storage

Both the smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Mi 10 5G will be made available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 respectively. Whereas, the OnePlus 8 Pro's entry-level variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 54,999. The higher variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 59,999. There's no 12GB RAM variant for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. Both the handsets lack microSD card support.

For audio, the OnePlus 8 Pro features dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation support. The smartphone supports Dolby Atmos and features like Audio 3D and Audio Zoom. The Mi 10 5G also features stereo speakers with dual dedicated 1216 super linear speakers with 1.0cc speaker chambers. Both the smartphones are 5G-enabled and can offer super-fast internet connectivity on 4G and 5G networks.

OnePlus OxygenOS Vs Xiaomi MIUI

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on the latest OxygenOS whereas the Mi 10 5G runs on the latest MIUI skin. Both the custom skins offer plenty of useful software features and are highly customizable. It remains to be seen which handset offers better overall software user experience.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G’s 4,780mAH Battery Vs OnePlus 8 Pro’s 4,510mAh Battery

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G supports 30W wired and 30W wireless fast charging. It is backed by a 4,780mAh battery cell that also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone ships with a 30W in-box charger. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro is backed by a slightly smaller 4,510 mAh (non-removable) battery cell that supports Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A) and also gets 30W wireless charging support.

Which One You Should Buy?

The OnePlus 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G are true flagship killers that make the Galaxy S20-series and iPhones look downright expensive. Both the smartphones offer powerful hardware, 5G connectivity, vibrant AMOLED panels and feature-rich camera hardware. We will simultaneously evaluate the real-life performance of both the handsets to find out which delivers better user-experience.

As for the availability, the Mi 10 5G will be made available starting May 11 via the company's official website- Mi.in, Amazon.in, and select offline stores. The OnePlus 8 Pro will also be made available on May 11 via Amazon India, the company's official website and via offline stores.