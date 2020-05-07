OnePlus Aims To Fix OnePlus 8 Pro Display 'Black Crush' Issue In The Upcoming OxygenOS Update News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus in a statement to GizBot has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro display issues are not hardware centric and can be fixed with a software update. The company is aiming to resolve the 'Black Crush' display issue in the next OxygenOS update. However, OnePlus 8 Pro users might have to wait a little longer for the full-proof fix of the 'Black Crush' display issue as the next OxygenOS is yet to receive an official release date.

OnePlus in a statement to GizBot mentioned, "We are looking into the 'black crush' issue which we aim to address in the upcoming OxygenOS update. Please stay tuned for more information." This clarifies that the company will not offer any refund or a free replacement of the faulty OnePlus 8 Pro, as suggested by some recent reports.

The company recently took cognizance of the problems when some users took to the OnePlus community forums to highlight issues with the phone's display. OnePlus 8 Pro users reported that the AMOLED display shows a green tint when it is set to low brightness.

OnePlus rolled out some updates to fix the display bug; however, users reported that the black Status bar and uniformity issues are persistent even after updating the device to the latest (10.5.6) software installment.

Notably, the OnePlus 8 Pro broke all the display rating records to grab the title of the 'Best Display Award' from DisplayMate. The phone's 120Hz AMOLED panel has been rated as the best ever screen on a smartphone. However, things are going in favor of the company's recent flagship lately. Several OnePlus 8 pro users have highlighted issues with the phone's 120Hz AMOLED panel.

To recall, the Galaxy S20 Ultra users recently reported about green tint bug on the QHD+ AMOLED display. Samsung was quick to roll out rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S20-series to fix the display bug.

Having said that, the reports of the OnePlus 8 Pro display issues did not surprise us knowing the fact that the handset uses a Samsung-made display. It seems Samsung isn't doing a proper quality analysis of the panels or these AMOLED screens are just not properly calibrated for all possible brightness scenarios.

Whatever the reason is, the very consumers who paid a fortune to purchase these flagship handsets on the basis of their display quality are facing the performance issues now. We hope OnePlus addresses the issues before the OnePlus 8-series arrives in India as it is a major market for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

OnePlus 8 Pro Key Specifications and Pricing In India

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in two variations in India. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 54,999 in Onyx Black and Glacial Green color options. While, the flagship version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at whopping Rs. 59,999 and will be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue.

The OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and also has 240Hz of the touch sampling rate. The AMOLED panel has 1300 nits peak brightness and supports HDR 10/10+ support with 4096 levels of automatic brightness control.

For cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts a quad-lens rear-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.78 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12-micron. This lens is OIS enabled. It is paired with an 8MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0-micron. This lens supports PDAF. The third lens in the configuration is a 48MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture with PDAF support. The fourth lens is a 16mm ultra-wide angle lens working on f/2.2 aperture.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and features LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,510 mAh non-removable battery with support of Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging support. OnePlus claims that the 30W Warp Charge is capable of recharging up the smartphone's battery cell to up to 50 percent in just 23 minutes.

We cannot give you a first-hand experience of the OnePlus 8 Pro's performance yet as we haven't got a chance to test the handset. We are expecting the brand to resume deliveries in the coming week as the center has issued new guidelines on the nationwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Stay tuned for our comprehensive review of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

