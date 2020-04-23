Samsung Rolls Out New Software Update To Fix Galaxy S20 Ultra Green Tint Bug News oi-Rohit Arora

We have been using the Galaxy S20 Ultra from over a month now and haven't come across any color calibration issues; however some users reported a green tint bug on the QHD+ AMOLED display. It seems Samsung finally has a solution for the problem. The tech giant has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S20-series that promises to fix the display bug introduced by the previous update.

The new OTA update with build number- G98xBXXU1ATD3 has begun rolling out in Europe first and will soon reach out to users in other countries. The minor OTA update comes in just over 154MB size and the changelog only mentions bug fixes and stability. As per reports, some early users have reported that the software update has fixed the issue as the green tint bug has disappeared from the AMOLED panel.

Apparantely, Samsung has not released any official note on what has been causing the green tint bug on the S20 Ultra's screen. It came into light when some users reported that the Galaxy S20 Ultra's AMOLED panel displays a green tint at low brightness levels when the phone would automatically switch from higher 120Hz refresh rate to standard 60Hz due to certain factors.

If you have been facing similar issues on Galaxy S20 Ultra or on the Galaxy S20+, check for the new update. You will be getting a notification for the OTA update once it is rolled out in your region. You can also check for the update in the phone's software update section.

Notably, the Galaxy S20 Ultra flaunts the buggest-ever AMOLED panel on a smartphone, even bigger than the company's Galaxy Note-series products. The phablet boasts a 6.9-inches QHD+ (3200x1440px) resolution display that churns out 511ppi pixel density. You can either run the display at max. QHD+ resolution with more conventional 60Hz refresh rate, or can bump up the refresh rate to 120Hz at reduced 1080P resolution.

The QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel supports 240Hz touch sensing. It is the brightest AMOLED panel from the house of Samsung and goes as high as 895nits making it easy to consume content even under harsh lighting conditions.

The other highlight feature of the premium smartphone is its insane 108MP quad-lens camera setup that's capable to record 8K videos and can zoom up to 100x.The 108MP primary camera uses Samsung's own ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. The large 1/1.33" sensor applies Quad-Bayer technology on 0.8µm individual photosites of each color pixel to give resulting 2.4µm pixels.

The primary sensor is accompanied by a 48MP telephoto sensor placed in a complex architecture with a periscope lens. The third lens in the configuration is a 12MP fixed focus f/2.2 ultrawide angle lens that offers 123° field-of-view.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is backed by the 7 nm+ Exynos 990 chipset with 2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 cores, 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55 cores. For graphics, the smartphone uses the Mali-G77 MP1 GPU.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra ships with an insane 12GB LPDDR5 RAM which explains why the phablet is super responsive and never slows down no matter how many apps are running in the background.

If you have been looking for a premium big-scree Samsung device, the Galaxy S20 Ultra qualifies for it. It has been priced at Rs.Rs. 92,999 in the Indian market.

