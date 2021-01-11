Xiaomi Mi 10i Vs OnePlus Nord: Which One Should You Buy And Why? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Mi 10i is the latest mid-range device from Xiaomi with interesting features including 108MP primary sensor, 5G support among others. There is also the OnePlus Nord 5G at the same price range which is the company's affordable handset with a powerful chipset and more. Here we are detailing the comparison of both devices and which one will be a better choice in this price segment.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Vs OnePlus Nord Price

Starting with the price, both devices are available in three storage configurations. The price of the Mi 10i starts at Rs. 20,999, whereas the OnePlus base model will cost Rs. 24,999 which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. You can get the high-end model (8GB + 128GB) of the Mi 10i at a lower price than the base model of OnePlus Nord. However, the OnePlus Nord is available in the high 12GB RAM variant.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Vs OnePlus Nord: Display Design

At the front, the OnePlus Nord supports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and has a 1080p resolution screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the other hand, the Mi 10i has a larger 6.67-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080p. The plus point of the Mi 10i is its high refresh rate of 120Hz and it also features Adaptive sync technology that changes the refresh rate depending on your content. However, the smartphone is a bit bulky which weighs about 215g, while the Nord weighs only 184g.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Vs OnePlus Nord: Processor Performance

Coming to the processor, the Xiaomi Mi 10i gets its power from the Snapdragon 750G 8nm chipset, unlike the Nord runs the Snapdragon 765G 7nm chipset. Both processors are capable of handling heavy games and multitasking.

Apart from the processor, you can get a slightly bigger battery on the Mi 10i than the Nord. The Mi 10i packs a 4,820 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support which claims to charge up to 68 percent within 30 minutes and 100 percent less than one hour. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord gets its fuel from a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T and takes an hour to fully charged.

Besides, the Nord runs on Android 10 OS with custom Oxygen OS 10.5, while the Mi 10i runs Android-based MIUI 12 that comes with pre-loaded apps and bloatware. For which, despite the processor being powerful, the Mi 10i is a bit slower than the Nord.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

When it comes to the camera, the Xiaomi Mi 10i offers high-resolution lens camera features than the Nord. You get a quad rear camera setup on the Mi 10i including a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a pair of 2MP macro, depth sensors. Besides, it supports night mode 2.0, Pro mode, panorama, raw mode, 4k video recording, and more. Upfront, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera with support for Night Mode 1.0, full-HD video recording.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord has also a quad lens which offers a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with OIS support which is missing on the Mi 10i. Besides, the Nord has a 32MP dual-front lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Vs OnePlus Nord: Which One Should You Buy?

Both phones can be a good choice under 30K. However, if you want faster performance then can consider the OnePlus Nord 5G, and if you are searching for a high-resolution camera then can go for the Mi 10i. Besides, the plus point of the Mi 10i is its IP53 splash-proof rating, expandable storage options (up to 512GB) which are not available on the OnePlus Nord.

