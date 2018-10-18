Xiaomi phones available with discounts in Paytm Mall: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and more

The Paytm Mall brings in couple of amazing offers where users can purchase some Xiaomi smartphones at greater discounted price variant. The portal holds good number of Xiaomi phones irrespective of different price category. So, make the best use of given moment before the scheme fails.

From the portal, you can get MI Redmi Note 5 Pro 4 with a revised price value of Rs. 14,990 with 6% off. You can get 10% Cashback on purchase using AXIS Bank Credit and Debit card, with no cost EMI option. You can also get great exchange offer on this device.

There are few other Xiaomi devices that too can be availed at amazing deals. The consumers will also get a scheme of mobile protection plan, under which you can protect your mobile against screen and liquid damage for just minimum value. You can use Promocode MOBFESTIVE10 to get 10% Cashback.

For best bids, you can explore these devices on this portal.

6% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 1,499 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 3% off on Redmi 5 (Rs 970 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery 4% off on Xiaomi Mi A2 (Rs 1,673) Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery 9% off on Redmi Y2 Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera w

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery