Xiaomi phones available with discounts in Paytm Mall: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and more

The Paytm Mall brings in couple of amazing offers where users can purchase some Xiaomi smartphones at greater discounted price variant. The portal holds good number of Xiaomi phones irrespective of different price category. So, make the best use of given moment before the scheme fails.
From the portal, you can get MI Redmi Note 5 Pro 4 with a revised price value of Rs. 14,990 with 6% off. You can get 10% Cashback on purchase using AXIS Bank Credit and Debit card, with no cost EMI option. You can also get great exchange offer on this device.
There are few other Xiaomi devices that too can be availed at amazing deals. The consumers will also get a scheme of mobile protection plan, under which you can protect your mobile against screen and liquid damage for just minimum value. You can use Promocode MOBFESTIVE10 to get 10% Cashback.
For best bids, you can explore these devices on this portal.
6% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 1,499 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
3% off on Redmi 5 (Rs 970 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
4% off on Xiaomi Mi A2 (Rs 1,673)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
9% off on Redmi Y2
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera w
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery