Diwali sale on Samsung smartphones: Get up to Rs. 2,000 discount and Rs. 1,000 cashback

The most beloved festival in terms of buying gifts and other valuable packages, Diwali- is all set to hit next month. With its onset, the market is yet another filled with trending gossip created by several smartphone makers. The gossip is certainly about some of the best deals on handsets and other accessories.

Even, Samsung has shunned everybody with its greater strategy called "Diwali Sale". According to this scheme, you can get some Samsung devices with upto Rs. 2,000(Paytm) and Rs. 1,000(Bajaj Finserv) cash back offers.

Considering many rivals in the market, Samsung has acted smartly. So, it has come up with this sale strategy much earlier. The sale has already started and will last on 22nd October, 2018.

You can avail the Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung's official site at a revised price option of Rs. 59,900, with Rs. 8,000 off. You get Rs. 4,000 as an additional exchange value, and cashback of Rs. 4,000 with HDFC credit cards. If you like to purchase by EMI, you can go with Rs. 6,654.98/month with no cost EMI option.

You also get warranty period of 1 year on this device and other accessories. The official website has so many other Samsung handsets irrespective of different price category. For optimum bids, you must visit the site and look for the handset which fulfils your desire.

Samsung Galaxy on8 (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on6 (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on MAX (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on NXT (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samusng Galaxy on5 Pro (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI

1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

8MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi/NFC

Bluetooth 4.1

FM Radio

2600mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro (Rs 2000 Discounts and Upto Rs 1,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display

1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3000mAh Battery