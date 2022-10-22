Smart Gadgets Buying Guide For Dhanteras 2022: Best Smart Home Devices To Buy This Diwali

Best Air-Purifiers To Buy On Dhanteras 2022

Air purifiers have become an absolute necessity in India, particularly during the winter months when air quality deteriorates, causing severe health problems in people of all ages. The best air purifiers come from Dyson, owing to their sophisticated technology, which results in comparatively better performance than competitors. Dyson's latest high-end air purifier is the TP09 Cool Formaldehyde.

It has a special sensor that traps Formaldehyde, one of the most dangerous indoor pollutants. The Dyson TP09 Cool Formaldehyde, which was launched at a premium price of ₹59,990, is now available at the best buy price of ₹41,900 from the company's official website.

Another good buy is the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air purifier, which is currently on Amazon.in for a discounted price of ₹27,990. Sharp's KC-F30E-W is next on the list. The air purifier costs ₹21,990 and comes equipped with a humidifier, a True HEPA, and an Activated carbon filter.

If you're looking for a low-cost air purifier, the recently released Zunpulse Zunpure Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is an excellent choice. It is available on Amazon.in for ₹8,990. Last but not least, the Mi Air Purifier 3 is another good budget air purifier under ₹10,000.

Best Smart Speakers To Buy On Dhanteras 2022

A smart home is incomplete without a good smart speaker. Backed by artificial intelligence, a smart speaker can help you control a range of smart appliances at home in addition to working as a voice-enabled speaker. Smart speakers can cost as little as ₹1,800 and as much as ₹35,000.

The Echo Dot 4th generation is a good option if you're looking for a low-cost smart speaker. It is currently selling for ₹2,449. In the sub-5K price range, the Google Nest Hub (₹4,499) and the recently launched Mi Speaker with clock (₹4,999) are also excellent options.

If you have a budget of ₹10,000, the Google Nest and Apple HomePod Mini are both viable options. For a more premium smart speaker experience, you can consider buying the Echo Studio (₹22,999), Echo Show 10 (₹24,999), and Bose Portable Smart Wireless Speaker (₹32,999).

Best Vacuum Cleaners To Buy On Dhanteras 2022

Household chores become much easier to complete if you have a good vacuum cleaner. These electronic dust collectors can save time and provide a dust-free living environment in India's dusty cities. A good manual vacuum cleaner costs around ₹8,000 and can cost up to ₹40,000. Robotic vacuum cleaners typically cost between ₹17,000 and ₹35,000.

Our top robotic vacuum cleaner recommendations are the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P (₹17,999), Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wet Mopping (₹13,999), and Milagrow SilverFox 21 (₹14,990).

Dyson makes the best cordless vacuum cleaners, including the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute (₹47,990) and Dyson V8 (₹29,900). Eureka Forbes's Drift (₹14,490) is a good option in the mid-range price category.

Best Smart Appliances To Buy On Dhanteras 2022

The list of smart home gadgets also includes smart fans, smart lights, and a variety of kitchen appliances. Zunpulse 10W Wi-Fi enabled smart bulb (₹499), Atomberg Renesa smart fan (₹3,576), Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i (₹3,199), and Hindware's IoT-enabled Elara iPro water-purifier (₹10,990) are among our top recommendations.

The aforementioned smart gadgets can truly transform your home. Make sure to take advantage of the deals before the end of the Dhanteras and Diwali festive season next week.