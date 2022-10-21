Zunpulse Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Bulb Is Selling At An All-Time Low Price News oi -Rohit Arora

Most tech-savvy Indian households are gradually replacing traditional bulbs with smart bulbs. These Wi-Fi-enabled smart lights can be turned on and off using voice commands or a smartphone app, and they can produce up to 16 million different colors to match your mood. One such product is the Zunpulse 10W Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulb, which is currently on sale for 64% off during the Diwali festive season.

The 10W Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulb was originally priced at Rs. 1,390 but is now available for Rs. 499. The 12W variant of the smart bulb is available for Rs. 1,090, which is 27 percent less than the original price of Rs. 1,490.

The Zunpulse smart bulb communicates wirelessly (2.4GHz) with your smartphone and requires a 220V-250V power supply. You can control the bulb remotely if you have a smartphone and a working internet connection. The smart bulb can produce 16 million colors and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It has eight pre-programmed modes as well as three lighting modes.

The smart bulb also has a multi-sync color feature that changes the color of the bulb's light in response to music playing in the background. The Zunpulse smartphone app allows you to wirelessly set schedules for the smart bulb, change the color temperature, and adjust the brightness intensity.

In addition, the 10W Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulb supports voice commands. The Zunpulse smartphone app can be used to pair the bulb with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can use the voice command feature to turn on/off the bulb and change the lighting modes. The Zunpulse smart bulbs come with a one-year warranty and support two base types: e27 and B22.

Zunpulse also offers Wi-Fi-enabled smart striplight that makes for a good addition during the Diwali festive time. You can combine multiple strip lights to decorate your home and control them wirelessly to change colors as per your convenience. These smart lights can be purchased from the company's official website.

You can also consider smart bulbs from Orient (Rs. 698), Wipro (Rs. 635), Philips (Rs. 635), and Syska (Rs. 449) to give your home a smart makeover this Diwali season.

