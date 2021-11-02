Croma Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Galaxy S21 Plus, Apple iPhone 12, Realme 8s, Vivo X60 Pro And More

During the Croma Diwali Sale, the retailer is providing a cashback of 100 percent to 500 fortunate buyers at its retail stores across the country. The maximum cashback that users can get is Rs 15,000. As an added benefit, Croma provides an additional 10 percent instant cashback on credit and debit cards with select banking partners. Check out the smartphones at discount this Diwali season via Croma.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 61,999 ; MRP: Rs. 100,999 ( 23% Off)

Samsung Galaxy F62 (128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, SM-E625FZKDINS, Black)

Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (20% Off)

Realme C25s (128GB ROM, 4GB RAM, RMX3197, Watery Blue)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 ( 8% Off)

Vivo Y12G (32GB ROM, 3GB RAM, PD2060EF_IN, Phantom Black)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 13,990 (21% Off)

Nokia C20 Plus (32GB ROM, 2GB RAM, SP01Z01Z2741Y, Grey)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 ( 19% Off)

Oppo A16 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, CPH2269, Pearl Blue)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 ( 10% Off)

Realme C11 2021 (32GB ROM, 2GB RAM, RMX3231, Cool Grey)

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,799 (20% Off)

Vivo X60 (256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, PD2046BF_IN, Shimmer Blue)

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (15% Off)

Vivo Y21 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, PD2139BF_IN, Midnight Blue)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 ( 22% Off)

Samsung Galaxy A03s (32GB ROM, 3GB RAM, SM-A037FZKDINS, Black)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,499 ( 12% Off)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MGE03HN/A, (Product)Red)

Deal Price: Rs. 54,499 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 ( 9% Off)

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MGJ93HN/A, Green)

Deal Price: Rs. 62,900 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 ( 5% Off)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, MGD73HN/A, Graphite)

Deal Price: Rs. 109,999 ; MRP: Rs. 119,900 ( 8% Off)

Vivo X60 Pro (256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, PD2959F_IN, Midnight Black)

Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 ( 9% Off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, SM-F926BZGDINU, Phantom Green)

Deal Price: Rs. 149,999 ; MRP: Rs. 171,999 ( 13% Off)

Realme 8s 5G (128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, RMX3381, Universe Blue)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,199 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 ( 14% Off)

