Realme Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Realme C11 2021, Realme C25Y, Realme 8s 5G, Narzo 50A, And More
Realme is back with yet another discount sale with impressive offers on products like the Realme c25Y, Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8 5G, and more during the Realme Diwali Sale 2021.
If you are on the verge of buying a new Realme smartphone, then this is the right time to do it. You can now buy budget 4G smartphones or even mid-range 5G smartphones from Realme at a much lower price. Check the list of Realme smartphones that are on offer during the Realme Diwali Sale 2021.
Realme C11 2021 ( Cool Blue, (2GB+32GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,299
Realme C11 2021 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21-Y (Cross Black, 3GB+32GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999
Realme C21-Y is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB+64GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,990
Realme C25Y is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8i (Space Black, 4GB+64GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999
Realme 8i is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8s 5G (Universe Blue, 6GB+128GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,199 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999
Realme 8s 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,199 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black,4GB+128GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,699 ; MRP: Rs. 16,499
Realme 8 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 (Cyber Black,6GB+128GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,199 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999
Realme 8 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,199 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 4GB+128GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,499
Realme narzo 50A is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB+32GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs.7,499
Realme narzo 50i is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 6GB+64GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,499
Realme narzo 30 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB+128GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999
Realme narzo 30 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
