Best Triple Camera 5G Premium Smartphones Available On Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

The phones which are currently on offer features technologies like triple camera setup with support for 5G network. Hence, you can get premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, OnePlus 9, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a much lower price. Here are all the hot picks from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000 (13%)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; You Save: Rs. 29,000 (35%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 35% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (6%)

OnePlus 9 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)

Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; You Save: Rs. 46,001 (40%)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 40% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 Legend 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)

iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 35,009 (47%)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.