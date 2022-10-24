5 Best Gifting Ideas For Diwali: Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatches News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Diwali isn't just lights, fireworks, and sweets. The festival is meant for visiting near and dear ones and celebrating together. Hence, it is also the ideal time to shower gifts. Online e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon are offering a wide range of products. Here we are recommending some smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches that can make great Diwali gifts.

Earbuds To Gift This Diwali

We know not all earbuds are equal. Hence, we test several models from multiple brands. Here are some of the best earbuds we have reviewed so far.

The Realme earbuds are usually priced well. During our review, we discovered the Realme Buds Air 3S featured a comfortable and sleek design with neatly laid out controls. Another offering from the company is the Realme Buds Q2. These aggressively priced TWS (Truly Wireless) earbuds feature ANC, Type-C charging, and long battery life.

We have reviewed the Realme Buds Q2 in detail. Moving beyond the budget range, we have the Oppo Enco X2 TWS. In our review, we discovered Oppo has improved upon the previous iteration of these TWS earbuds. These mid-range earbuds can easily compete with OnePlus and Samsung's sub-15K true wireless earbuds.

We also recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS or the Sony LinkBuds as they are quite well-balanced. Both shine in their particular category. We recommend going through our reviews to make an informed buying decision this Diwali.

Smartwatches To Gift This Diwali

Smartwatches no longer command a premium price. There are multiple brands and models, from several companies vying for consumers' attention. Moreover, manufacturers have started to offer smartwatches with features that were once reserved for premium models.

All this makes a smartwatch one of the best Diwali gifts. We can confidently recommend the Realme Watch 3 Pro to those who love outdoor activities due to the bigger display, and improved GPS support. Another worthy contender in the budget category is the Gizmore Gizfit Glow because of its large and bright display that's encased in a simplistic yet premium-looking design. Both the smartwatches are aggressively priced but still come packed with premium features such as AMOLED display, and good battery life. Moreover, they are suitable for any gender.

Moving beyond the budget range, we have the Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch. There are several options from HONOR as well such as the Magic Watch 2. During the Diwali sale, buyers can also grab the premium Apple Watch SE 2 at an amazing price on Amazon India.

Smartphones To Gift This Diwali

Smartphones have always been one of the best gifting options during Diwali. Even manufacturers are aware of this fact, and usually, launch their latest models during this festival season.

We have reported on several amazing deals on premium, mid-range, and even budget smartphones. Buyers will do well to check out our extensive reviews. Some of the most popular smartphone models include the OnePlus 10T, and Oppo Reno 8. In the mid-range category, the Redmi K50i particularly stands out as a feature-packed device.

You Don't Have To Look Far For The Best Diwali Gifts

During Diwali, we often give gifts not just to our near and dear ones, but also to our employees, helpers, and other members of our workforce. This can make the shopping list seem overwhelming.

Searching for suitable or appropriate items quickly can seem like a difficult and time-consuming task. Popular e-commerce websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and others do have amazing deals that are specially curated for this festive period. We regularly report on such deals, and hence, recommend visiting our website regularly to make informed buying decisions quickly and efficiently.

