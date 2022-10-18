Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS Earbuds Review: Better In Every Sense

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Design

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes packaged in the smallest puck-shaped charging case. It is the most adorable high-quality TWS charging case on the market right now. The tiny charging case has a premium soft matte texture and looks and feels far superior to the majority of premium TWS earbuds. The Pixel Buds come close to replicating the look and feel. The wireless-charging case has a Type-C charging port and is available in three colors- purple, white, and graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Wearing Experience

After using the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for more than a week and comparing the fit to competitors, I prefer Samsung's TWS buds design approach to Apple and Sony. These buds are more ergonomic and comfortable to wear than the majority of the market's current premium TWS earbuds. The buds, like the charging case, have the same soft matte coating and come in a compact form factor, with each bud weighing only 5.5g.

The Buds2 Pro is 15% smaller than its predecessor and fits more snugly inside the ear cavity. Anyone looking at you straight in the eyes might not notice these buds because there is no stem protruding from your ears. This new design is both stealthy and comfortable.

Comfortable To Wear And Maintains Tight In-Ear Fit

I wore them with the standard ear tips, and they never fell out of my ears while cycling or jogging. You will also not have stuffy ears because the larger vents allow for better airflow than most TWS earbuds. In terms of comfort, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro are currently our favorite pair of TWS earbuds. I could wear them for much longer periods of time than most premium TWS earbuds on the market. The buds are also IPX7-rated and can withstand a 30-minute submersion in water up to 1 meter deep.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Setup And Smartphone Application

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro connects to devices via Bluetooth 5.3 and follows the standard BT connection process with non-Samsung phones. If you have a Samsung device, things become much easier. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro appear automatically on Samsung Galaxy devices and require only a single tap to pair the buds with the handset. To access and customize the touch controls listed below, you must use the Galaxy Wearable app. You can also use the app to change the ANC settings, access the equalizer, and experiment with other important settings.

Tricky Touch Controls

The lack of a stem and the compact design put the touch control functionality in a bind. Because there isn't much space on the tiny earbuds and the touch panel is sensitive, I frequently paused the music while adjusting the fit. The feedback feature of a beep sound is a nice touch because it informs you when the buds have registered a command.

The touch commands are listed below. It is worth noting that by customizing the touch and hold control from the Galaxy Wearable smartphone app, you can activate volume control/activate Spotify/voice command or switch noise canceling profile.

A single tap on either earbud plays/pauses the music.

A double tap plays the next track.

You can triple-tap to play the previous track.

To switch noise controls, you can touch and hold the earbuds. This action is customizable.

Double-tap to answer or end a call.

Touch and hold to decline a call.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Noise Control Features

Before we get into the audio, let's take a moment to appreciate Samsung's efforts to provide the best noise cancellation on its new buds. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro has the most intelligent ANC in the industry, thanks to three high signal-to-noise ratio microphones and a smart algorithm that activates/deactivates the ANC based on the situation.

When you start a conversation, the buds pause ANC and activate ambient mode. The voice detect feature is extremely effective, ensuring that you do not miss out on an ongoing conversation. When the buds detect that you are not speaking, the ANC returns to its default setting. By far the best ANC implementation we've seen on a pair of TWS earbuds in 2022.

Amplify Ambient Noise Mode

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro also includes a newly coded ambient sound mode that amplifies background noise for an even better response. It is also very effective, but the constant hissing sound may become irritating after a while. The mode was useful while cycling and driving because it allowed me to hear everything around me.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Sound Quality

I was able to make the most out of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro as I am currently invested in the Samsung ecosystem with the Galaxy S22 Ultra as my primary handset. If you own a Samsung device, you will be able to hear the best sound quality that the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is capable of producing. The Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), powerful dual drivers, and AKG sound tuning are all to blame. Most music streaming services, particularly Amazon Prime, provided me with richer and more engaging music.

Even if you're not listening to music on a Samsung device, the overall feel of the music is more melodious and fuller (AAC and SBC). The sound tuning is done in such a way that you will hear an overall balanced sound output with a slight emphasis on mid-range frequencies. These earbuds also provide excellent instrument separation and tight bass, as demonstrated by tracks like Sol by Alef and Kana Yaari by Kaifi Khalil (Coke Studio).

360 Audio, Built-In Equalizer, And More

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro's audio setup includes 2-way speakers, a woofer, and tweeters from Samsung. While the default sound output is quite dynamic, you can customize it using a built-in equalizer and features like 360 audio, which tracks your head movement to add a bit of surround effect. It combines it with Dolby Atmos and makes a difference by putting you at the heart of high-quality audio streaming.

Six profiles are available for the built-in equalizer. I discovered that the bass boost profile produced the best sound output. You can also perform the earbud fit test to get the best sound out of these buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Battery Life

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro can offer a music playback of almost 5 hours (4hrs 40 min) with 75-90% volume with the intelligent ANC enabled. By turning off the ANC, you can extend the battery life by up to 7 hours and 20 minute or even more in some cases. Each bud has a 61 mAh battery cell, while the case has a 515 mAh battery. The case can easily top up an additional three full charge cycles, providing you with a day's worth of running time.

You cannot connect the Galaxy Buds2 Pro to two devices at the same time, which is a significant limitation that Samsung could have addressed.

Verdict

The latest flagship TWS earbuds from Samsung are full of surprises. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers a smart and rich music listening experience by seamlessly combining good sound tuning with intelligent audio features. They deliver high-quality audio and are among the most comfortable TWS earbuds we've tested in 2022. Furthermore, the ANC that Samsung has developed for its latest buds is quite impressive. It works well and ensures intelligent interactions with the environment.

The touch controls are a little difficult to use, and Samsung's flagship TWS earbuds lack simultaneous device connectivity, which could have been included given the high price. Despite some of these shortcomings, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro remains one of the best premium pairs of TWS earbuds available on the market.