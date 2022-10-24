Top Five Camera Smartphones To Buy This Diwali Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The festival of lights, Diwali or Deepawali, is here. It is the most important and celebrated festival in India and for Indians living abroad. According to Hindu mythology, the people of Ayodhya organized a huge celebration with diyas and lamps to welcome Lord Rama after defeating Ravana. Thus, Diwali came into existence approximately 4000-5000 years ago.

This year Diwali starts on October 23 and will end on Bhai Dooj on October 26. People buy gold, silver, electronics, cars etc. to celebrate this occasion. But, most importantly it is about the moments you spend with your parents, siblings, friends, and relatives. To capture them perfectly and treasure them for a lifetime you would need a good camera.

What better than a smartphone camera for this purpose, which offers you the flexibility of multiple lenses and more importantly portability. Most of the Diwali pictures are taken in low-light scenarios. To capture every detail with less noise, the camera sensor and the processing needs to be of optimum quality. Moreover, choosing the right camera phone could be a task. To help you with your buying decision, we have listed the five best camera smartphones that you can buy to make this Diwali special.

Top Five Camera Smartphones For Diwali 2022:

1. Google Pixel 7- ₹59,999

The Google Pixel 7 gets the same primary sensor and ultrawide shooter as the Google Pixel 7 Pro version. A primary sensor is a 50MP unit with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, Laser AF, and PDAF. The secondary camera is a 12MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 114-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, it boasts a 10.8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Pixel 7's rear cameras can also shoot videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Some noteworthy camera features include Pixel Shift, Movie Motion Blur, high resolution 8x zoom, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, and Magic Eraser, among others.

The Google Pixel 7 is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset, which is built on the 5nm fabrication process. It flaunts a 6.3-inch AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. The device is backed by a Li-Ion 4355 mAh battery coupled with wired 30W fast charging and 20W wireless fast charging.

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro- ₹84,999

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, Laser AF, PDAF, and OIS. It is accompanied by a 48MP telephoto shooter with an f/3.5 aperture, OIS, and 5x optical zoom. There's also a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 10.8MP selfie camera.

You can shoot videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps from either of these sensors. The new Google Tensor G2 chipset aids in superior image processing, which is probably the reason why the Pixel 7 Pro sits at the top of the list of Dxomark camera phone rankings.

Other notable features include a 6.7 inches LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, WiFi 6E, USB Type-C 3.2, 30W fast charging, and 23W wireless charging, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery unit.

3. iPhone 14- ₹79,900

The iPhone 14 is a good option for Apple lovers who don't want to spend over a lakh Indian rupees for the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 14 packs in a dual rear camera setup. It comes with a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, 1.9µm, dual-pixel PDAF, and sensor-shift OIS. The secondary sensor is a 12 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

The cameras are slightly tweaked compared to the iPhone 13 and the refreshed Apple A15 Bionic is expected to provide better stills and videos. Its front and rear cameras are capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. For selfies and video calls, there's a 12 MP sensor with f/1.9, PDAF, supported by an SL 3D depth sensor.

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.11-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. Other noteworthy features include stereo speakers, IP68 rating, Emergency SOS via satellite, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, 20W fast wired charging, and 15W wireless charging, among others. The purported 3279mAh battery keeps its lights on.

4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra- ₹85,690

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers an additional periscope camera that none in the list features. The 10 MP periscope sensor comes with an f/4.9 aperture, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, and 10x optical zoom. The primary camera is a 108MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS.

The third lens comprises a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, and a 120-degree field of view. Lastly, the 10 MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom completes the quad camera setup. For selfie aficionados, there's a 40 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras can capture 4K videos at 60fps.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flaunts a large 6.8-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz, HDR10+, and 1750 nits peak brightness. Other notable features include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C 3.2, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging, among others. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery under its hood.

5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max - ₹1,39,900

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is equipped with a different primary camera compared to the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. It features a triple-camera setup on the rear comprising a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.22µm, dual-pixel PDAF, and sensor-shift OIS. It is coupled with a 12MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. Lastly, it comes with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, and a 120-degree field of view. The triple cameras are supported by a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner to capture depth information.

For selfie addicts, there's a 12 MP sensor with an f/1.9, PDAF, and an SL 3D depth sensor. The iPhone 14 Pro Max can shoot 4K videos at 60fps from the front and rear cameras.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets an updated 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Pro Max comes with a new pill-shaped selfie camera cutout called "Dynamic Island". The device is powered by an Apple 16 Bionic 4nm chip and packs in a 4323 mAh battery coupled with 20W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

These are some of our best camera phone recommendations. If you are looking for something at a relatively lower price point, we suggest you opt for older generations of the aforementioned smartphones. Hope this Diwali brings joy to your lives and you cherish the moments captured by your new smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India