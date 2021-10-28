ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On POCO X3 Pro, POCO F3 GT, POCO M3, POCO C31 And More

    Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Poco is known for offering some of the best value-for-money smartphones at various price points. Flipkart has now made these already affordable smartphones more affordable as a part of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021.

     

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021

    If you are planning to get a new Poco smartphone such as the Poco X3 Pro or even the Poco F3 GT, then this is the right time to do so. Here are all the offers available on various Poco smartphones as a part of Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021.

    POCO X3 Pro (Golden Bronze, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO X3 Pro (Golden Bronze, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

    POCO X3 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

    POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (8% off)

    POCO M3 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO M2 Pro (Out of the Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 Pro (Out of the Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (29% off)

    POCO M2 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

    POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

    POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 15:39 [IST]
