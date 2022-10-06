Google Pixel 7 Pro With Tensor G2 SoC Is Here: New Benchmark For Android Phones? News oi -Vivek

Unlike Apple's ecosystem, where you only get to choose between two models, the world of Android has many flagships to offer. Google has now added yet another smartphone to that list, and it will deliver the best possible Android experience. Yes, the Google Pixel 7 Pro powered by the new Tensor G2 processor is here.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the successor to the Pixel 6 Pro, which never made its way to India. However, the Pixel 7 Pro along with the more affordable Pixel 7 are already available for pre-order in India via Flipkart with some luring early bird deals. The base model of the Pixel 7 Pro retails for Rs. 84,999. With additional bank offers and exchange plans, the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in India for as low as Rs. 69,999 in India.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro will carry a 6.7-inch (3210x1440p) QHD+ OLED display with a variable 10-120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology it is also said to be 25 percent brighter than the Pixel 6 Pro. This is a 3D curved display, which makes the phone feel more premium and similar to the other Android flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, and even the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Just like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The device, just like the other flagships, makes use of a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame. The phone will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel shades with a dual-tone finish.

The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the Google Tensor G2, co-designed by Samsung. The phone does offer 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. Just like the previous generation Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 7 Pro has a single nano SIM card slot along with support for an eSIM.

Specs-wise, the camera hardware on the Pixel 7 Pro looks identical to that of the Pixel 6 Pro. The device has a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom (High Resolution 30x Zoom), and then there is a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. Just like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro also has a 10.8MP selfie camera, and users can record 4K 60fps videos from either of these sensors.

Thanks to the new processor, the similar-looking camera setup on the Pixel 7 Pro can actually do a bit more than the Pixel 6 Pro. You can now shoot videos with a blurred background using Cinematic Blur mode, which is also available on the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 Pro's unique feature is the ability to shoot Macro Focus (macro mode), similar to the macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones, which is achieved using the ultra-wide angle lens.

Get up close with #MacroFocus,



Like, really really close.



Powered by #Pixel7 Pro’s new ultrawide lens, it makes everyday shots magnificent with the same Pixel HDR+ photo quality you love—even with objects as close as 3 centimeters away.#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/IHH3ayBxgL — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

The Pixel 7 Pro, along with the Pixel 7 also gets the Photo Unblur feature, which can even sharpen older images taken on non-pixel smartphones. Features like 10-bit HDR are also available for the Pixel 7 Pro along with high-resolution mode to offer 2x optical zoom by cropping into the primary 50MP sensor.

In terms of software, the Pixel 7 Pro ships with Android 13 OS with added security features along with a dedicated Titan M2 security chip. Similarly, the phone will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor along with support for Face unlock using the front-facing camera, so, it might not be as secure as the FaceID on Apple iPhones.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Pixel 7 Pro with support for fast wired and wireless charging. While you don't get a charger in the box, the company will include a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-Type-C to Type-A adapter, and a SIM ejector pin. Google claims that the Pixel 7 Pro should easily for 24 hours on a single charge and can last up to 72 hours in extreme battery saver mode. However, this will differ from user to user.

If you are looking for a premium Android smartphone made by a company that owns Android OS, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the right answer with features like built-in VPN, Pixel Call Assist, live translation, and more. While it might not offer as many customization options as ColorOS or even OneUI, it just delivers a clean user experience with zero third-party apps, except Google services.

