Best Air Purifiers To Improve Air Quality This Diwali

Air purifiers are no longer reserved for industrial applications. Several manufacturers offer a wide range of sleek, powerful, and effective air purifiers with multiple features. This Diwali, a new air purifier could clean the air inside your home, and help minimize harmful pollutants, bacteria, pollen, and other allergens in the air. Buying an air purifier, especially during the festival season can seem like a daunting task. Hence, we bring a definitive guide that offers an air purifier suitable for every budget and home.

Budget Air Purifier In India

In the budget range, there are a few aggressively priced models from Xiaomi. These pack HEPA filters and the air is pulled from the sides through the comprehensive filtration system. The seemingly petite air purifier is surprisingly capable, and ample for homes and small offices.

Xiaomi claims it equips its air purifiers with advanced laser sensors to detect even the smallest particulate matter. This type of pollutant rises during the Diwali festival, which makes the Xiaomi air purifier a good product during the foggy winter that follows Diwali.

Mid-Range Air-Purifier

Sharp, a popular Japanese company launched several air purifiers in the Indian market last year. One of the company's reliable and powerful models is the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FP-J50. It is a decent mid-range air purifier that offers to address dust, pollution, and other impurities prevalent in abundance during the Diwali festival.

In our review of the air purifier from Sharp, we noticed the company had optimized the design of the device to ensure it looks sleek. The back of the device collects air, and the top throws fresh air into the room. The Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FP-J50 comes with Plasma Cluster technology, which promises to improve the breathability of air and reduce harmful chemicals, PAH, and VOCs. The filter can destroy several infection-causing pathogens, reduce the static charge, and improve skin texture.

Costing around ₹30,000, the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FP-J50 is a smart home appliance that needs a reliable internet connection to work well. Considering the features it offers, the air purifier is priced quite well.

Premium Air-Purifier With Great Looks And Features

Air purifiers have to be placed in a room, where they are usually visible. Moreover, these aren't small devices because they house several electronics, fans, sensors, filters, and more. It is rather difficult to ensure such a device looks good while offering uncompromised performance. Dyson, the company that pioneered bladeless fans, offers a wide range of powerful air purifiers in India.

The Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) is a classic example of a good-looking and premium product that gets the job done while getting admiring looks. It is one of the few air purifiers to trap Formaldehyde and other chemical pollutants.

Dyson has successfully managed to embed efficient and powerful HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters. These manage to capture dust, allergens, gases, and other ultra-fine pollutants, that human eyes cannot see.

According to Dyson, the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde detects and destroys formaldehyde and continuously removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. The Dyson TP09 air purifier is one of the few air purifiers that can work well in homes and small offices. It usually has a premium price tag, but during Diwali, it is available on multiple shopping websites, including Dyson's, at attractive prices.

