    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H With True HEPA Filter Launched

    Xiaomi recently held an online event where it launched a couple of its gadgets for the European market. This includes the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, and the Mi Note 10 Lite smartphones. The company launched the Mi TV 4s 65-inch model and the Mi Air Purifier 3H as well.

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H With True HEPA Filter Launched

     

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H Launched

    The Mi Air Purifier 3H comes as an upgrade to the Mi Air Purifier 3 that was launched for Rs. 9,999 in India. The new Mi Air Purifier 3H is priced EUR 180, roughly Rs. 15,000. Like the Mi TV 4s 65-inch, the new air purifier has also been launched in Europe for now.

    The new Mi Air Purifier 3H features a True HEPA filter, which Xiaomi claims is capable of capturing up to 99.97 percent of dust particles in the nearby environment. Xiaomi further notes that the new filter can filter out micro polluting particles that are as small as 0.3µ.

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H Features

    The design of the Mi Air Purifier 3H is quite similar to its predecessor. However, there are a couple of key differentiators. For one, the new device comes with a smart OLED touch display that presents real-time AQI monitoring. Xiaomi notes that it's equipped the air purifier with a high precision laser particulate matter sensor.

    Further, the air purifier can be connected to a smartphone via the Mi Home App and can be operated remotely. The Mi Air Purifier 3H comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice controls, another differentiating factor.

    Other aspects of the design include a new air duct system, which claims to offer 6,330 liters of purified air per minute in a room. The Mi Air Purifier 3H is designed to function in a room of 45 square meters, which would be quite larger than the average living room. Xiaomi has also designed the new air purifier to function silently, which is possible because of the 38W brushless motor.

    Read More About: news xiaomi air purifier mi
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
