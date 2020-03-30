Just In
- 26 min ago Honor 30S Price Tipped Just Ahead Of Official Launch
-
- 39 min ago LG Ditches G-Series In Favor Of New 5G-Ready Smartphone Series: Report
- 59 min ago OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Details Revealed: Sony IMX689 Primary Sensor Tipped
- 1 hr ago TRAI Asks Telecom Operators To Increase Validity Of Prepaid Plans: Report
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle On The 2 Years Of Rangasthalam, Samantha Akkineni’s Fashion In The Movie
- Movies Fantastic Beasts Star Dan Fogler Says, 3rd Instalment In The Series Is Leading Towards A Massive War
- Sports After IPL 2020, Asia Cup faces cancellation due to Coronavirus outbreak
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In April
- Finance Sensex Plunges 1400 Points As Coronavirus Infections Rise
- News Delhi: Doctors on COVID-19 duty at 2 city hospitals to be accommodated at Lalit Hotel
- Automobiles Coronavirus Pandemic: Indian Army Modifies Bus To Carry Coronavirus Patients Along With Medical Aids
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
Xiaomi Launches New Mi TV 4s 65-Inch With 4K Resolution
Xiaomi recently held an online event where it launched a couple of new products, including the Mi 4s 65-inch TV and the Mi Air Purifier. The new Mi TV is said to tout 4K resolution and a couple of new capabilities. Also, Xiaomi unveiled the new Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone in the European market.
The new Mi TV 4s 65-inch has been launched in the European market, along with the Mi Note 10 series. The new TV comes with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,000). Xiaomi hasn't made any announcement of the TV's availability in other markets including India. Given the lockdown in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the launches have been delayed.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4s 65-inch Launched
The new Mi TV 4s adds to the wide range of smart television range from Xiaomi. The new addition is the different screen size of 65-inch, with the new Mi TV 4s. It joins other TVs that came with the 43-inch, 55-inch, and the 75-inch variants.
Going into the details, the new Mi TV 4s is an Android TV that runs Android 9.0 Pie. Users can access the Google Play Store that further gives access to a wide range of TV games and other apps. The TV also comes with support for its own Smart TV playback platform Patchwall, offering additional streaming apps.
Mi TV 4s 65-Inch Features
The Mi TV 4s 65-inch packs a 2GB RAM with an upgraded internal storage of 16GB, further enhancing the TV's performance. Connectivity ports include three HDMI ports and three USB-A ports. The TV comes with HDR 10+, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and more. It also includes an IPS LED-backlit LCD panel offering 4K resolution.
Coming to the audio aspect, the Mi TV 4s 65-inch comes with certified DTS-HD and Dolby Audio badging. The new smart TV also supports MEMC playback and 85 percent of the NTSC color gamut. The Mi TV 4s also comes with a new voice-activated Mi TV remote, a handy device launched a while ago.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,400
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
8,999
-
15,000
-
82,999
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820
-
7,600
-
29,999