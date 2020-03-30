Xiaomi Launches New Mi TV 4s 65-Inch With 4K Resolution News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi recently held an online event where it launched a couple of new products, including the Mi 4s 65-inch TV and the Mi Air Purifier. The new Mi TV is said to tout 4K resolution and a couple of new capabilities. Also, Xiaomi unveiled the new Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone in the European market.

The new Mi TV 4s 65-inch has been launched in the European market, along with the Mi Note 10 series. The new TV comes with a price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,000). Xiaomi hasn't made any announcement of the TV's availability in other markets including India. Given the lockdown in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the launches have been delayed.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4s 65-inch Launched

The new Mi TV 4s adds to the wide range of smart television range from Xiaomi. The new addition is the different screen size of 65-inch, with the new Mi TV 4s. It joins other TVs that came with the 43-inch, 55-inch, and the 75-inch variants.

Going into the details, the new Mi TV 4s is an Android TV that runs Android 9.0 Pie. Users can access the Google Play Store that further gives access to a wide range of TV games and other apps. The TV also comes with support for its own Smart TV playback platform Patchwall, offering additional streaming apps.

Mi TV 4s 65-Inch Features

The Mi TV 4s 65-inch packs a 2GB RAM with an upgraded internal storage of 16GB, further enhancing the TV's performance. Connectivity ports include three HDMI ports and three USB-A ports. The TV comes with HDR 10+, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and more. It also includes an IPS LED-backlit LCD panel offering 4K resolution.

Coming to the audio aspect, the Mi TV 4s 65-inch comes with certified DTS-HD and Dolby Audio badging. The new smart TV also supports MEMC playback and 85 percent of the NTSC color gamut. The Mi TV 4s also comes with a new voice-activated Mi TV remote, a handy device launched a while ago.

