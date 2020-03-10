ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Sale To Begin Tomorrow Via Flipkart For Rs. 24,999

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4X sale will begin tomorrow (March 11) via Flipkart in India. Priced at Rs. 24,999, the new Xiaomi 43-inch smart TV will be open for interested buyers through the online retailing platform. There are a couple of offers and discounts from a few banks and finance companies that buyers can check out.

    Mi TV 4X Sale Offers

    As the retailing platform for the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4X, Flipkart has a bunch of offers. The online merchant will be providing a 10 percent instant discount on HSBC credit and debit cards. Additionally, Bank Of Baroda credit cardholders also get 10 percent instant discount. There is also a 5 percent cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card with an EMI offer.

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Features

    The Mi TV 4X is a 43-inch smart TV with Dolby and DTS-HD audio support and 20W speakers. It comes with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) panel. The smart TV runs Android Pie 9 and supports Google Play Store, Chromecast Built-in, Google Assistant, File Manager, Play Movies, Media Player, TV Manager, Live TV App, VP9 Profiles, H.265, TV Guide App, and H264.

    The TV ships with Android Pie with PatchWall UI and packs a new feature called Data Saver. There is an in-built data counter that allows users to view their data usage by every app. Xiaomi claims there are more than 700,000 hours of content on the TV interface. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4X ships with apps like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Netflix, and more.

    Xiaomi Smartphones
     

    Xiaomi Smartphones

    Apart from the Mi TV 4X, Xiaomi is gearing up for several launches, especially smartphones. Recent information about the upcoming Redmi Note 9 Pro has given away much of the details about the smartphone. The report confirms that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will launch alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

    It's also been confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There's an option of 64GB and 128GB storage and will be paired with the RAM accordingly. For now, the exact launch date hasn't been disclosed, but it could be round the corner.

    Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
